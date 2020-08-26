Halestorm's Lzzy Hale will be the host of Season 3 of AXS' ongoing series A Year in Music. The third season is set to debut Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

Hale has been one of the more prominent rockers keeping a presence online during the global pandemic hosting her Raise Your Horns YouTube series. Now she'll continue to expand her hosting duties for the new season of A Year in Music, with 12 new episodes set to grace the AXS fall schedule. The new season will take a look back at 2001, 1998, 2008 and 1986 among other stellar years in music.

This will mark Hale's TV hosting debut, but she's definitely excited to take on the challenge. “Music is a true passion of mine, and I have always been intrigued by how it so perfectly reflects the social and historical happenings of the time in which it is created,” Hale said. “Hosting A Year in Music is a dream come true for me, as it allows me to both discuss and learn about music’s impact on history and then share that knowledge with music lovers across the world. I am grateful to AXS TV for this incredible opportunity and I cannot wait for it to air!”

"A Year in Music presents insightful and in-depth profiles of the music and moments that shaped the world and we are thrilled to welcome Lzzy Hale as the host in its third season,” said Sarah Weidman, Head of Original Programming, Development and Multiplatform Content, AXS TV. “Her love for music is unparalleled, and her vibrant and down-to-earth personality has earned her a loyal legion of fans — making her the perfect choice to guide viewers along on this unique journey. She is the epitome of rock music, and a fantastic addition to our network!

Season three highlights include in-depth profiles detailing how the music world came together in 2001 following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11; the landmark music scene of 1998, which saw the release of the breakthrough album The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill and the rise of MTV’s hit TRL series, which helped launch the careers of pop superstars such as Britney Spears, *NSYNC and Christina Aguilera; and the pop renaissance of 2008, which saw the emergence of current powerhouse performers such as Lady Gaga, Adele, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Beyoncé, and the election of Barack Obama.

The series will also turn an eye toward the inspiring world anthems of 1986, fueled by hits such as “We Are the World” and “True Colors,” and the Hands Across America movement. Plus, you'll see the bitter East Coast vs. West Coast rap rivalries of 1996, which came to a head following the death of hip-hop trailblazer Tupac Shakur.

Additionally, in advance of the new season, Hale will sit down with fellow AXS-TV host Dave Holmes for the At Home and Social series, which premieres Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. ET on AXS TV's YouTube channel and Facebook page. Filmed from the A Year in Music set, the conversation finds Hale speaking about her partnership with Evanescence vocalist Amy Lee, sharing her essential pandemic playlist and discussing her new herb garden, her fishing prowess and more.

Mark it on your calendar, set your recordings! AXS-TV's A Year in Music returns for its third season Sunday, Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.

AXS' A Year in Music Season 3 Trailer