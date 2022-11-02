Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Picks the 3 Metal Albums That Impacted Her the Most

Despite releasing their first album in 2009, Halestorm have actually been around since the late '90s, so they've witnessed a lot of changes in heavy music over the years. During an interview with Sweden's RockSverige, frontwoman Lzzy Hale named the three metal albums that have impacted her the most throughout her career.

Hale has always been expressive about her love for Ronnie James Dio, so it's no surprise that Holy Diver is one of her favorite records of all time. But the three metal albums she stated had the biggest influence on her are instead by Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed and Sevendust.

"I love the Ozzmosis record. A lot of people don't, but I love it and I've listened to a lot of that as well. For some new old school, Disturbed's The Sickness and Sevendust's Home — which I don't know would be considered metal but they definitely dabbled in it," Hale said. "I remember that jolting me forward out of my '70s and '80s hard rock and metal. Those two albums were like crazy modern, but then of course that was a long time ago. All these albums are having anniversaries now and I´m like 'Oh no! I remember when that one was new.'”

Halestorm's self-titled debut album came out in 2009, and they've released another four records since then, with the most recent being 2022's Back From the Dead. Elsewhere in the interview with RockSverige, Hale stated that there will likely be a solo album from her at some point in the future, which is a venture her bandmates have actually been pushing her to take.

"I feel like if I were to do a solo record, which I have plenty of songs that have never seen the light of day that I could choose from, you would definitely be able to hear what my specific influence is on the band," she added.

Halestorm are currently on tour in Europe with Alter Bridge, with the next show scheduled to take place tonight (Nov. 2) in Denmark. See more of their upcoming dates here.