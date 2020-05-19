Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: Most Bands ‘Won’t Make it Out of This’

With the exception of the huge names in rock and metal, the coronavirus is hitting most musicians pretty hard. Bands such as Halestorm, who are known for touring the majority every year, are affected the most. Frontwoman Lzzy Hale took to social media to address the situation, saying most bands "won't make it out of this."

Hale began by acknowledging that some states are starting to reopen amid the high number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. "In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing. But ya know... you do you," she wrote.

The vocalist went on to point out the "audacity" of people who think that because she is a musician that this quarantine has been a smooth sail for her. "I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is NOT a reality right now," she affirmed. "My crew is suffering, the future is unknown, and most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this."

Read her full post below.

A handful of 2020 Halestorm tour dates were unfortunately canceled due to Covid-19, but there are some throughout the summer and fall that remain as of now. Stay tuned for updates.