Halestorm Members Unharmed After Tour Bus Catches Fire

It's been a rough road for Halestorm so far in 2022, with the band revealing that their tour bus caught on fire and burned overnight. According to guitarist Joe Hottinger, everyone in the band is okay as they had slept in hotel rooms overnight, but they were awakened early in the morning to find their "bus burning down."

"Old Halestorm had a night for the books. We were all in our hotel rooms last night and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3AM," stated the guitarist. "Fun fun. No one was hurt."

He added, "The Worcester fire department got there and put the fire out. They were amazing. Our fearless security Steve pulled guitars and luggage out of the bay. We all lost some stuff, but it was just stuff. The investigator doesn’t know what started it, but it began in the bunk hall. What matters is that no one was hurt."

While the bus burned, it appears that it won't affect the band's tour plans, as Hottinger concluded his post stating, "The best part is that tonight, we will rock. Looking forward to playing some music and forgetting about things being on fire. See you tonight Worcester!"

Singer Lzzy Hale also posted about the bus fire via Twitter stating, "Thank you to everyone for the well wishes. Like Joe said in his post, we lost some stuff, but so grateful that it was only stuff and no one was sleeping on the bus last night. I’m still shook, and emotions are a bit high today.But looks like the universe is not done with us yet!"

Hale also showed a bit of dark humor about the situation, with a caption on the photo of the inner bus fire damage stating, "When you sing 'I Am the Fire' and the universe takes it literally."

Halestorm have returned to the road with Evanescence after having to shut down touring early late last year due to COVID concerns. However, the tour did have another bump in the road when they had to cancel their recent Pittsburgh show due to Winter Storm Izzy leading to an interstate closure.

As Hottinger stated, Halestorm will return to the stage tonight. See the band's upcoming tour dates and get ticketing information here.