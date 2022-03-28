Halestorm + The Pretty Reckless Book 2022 Summer Tour

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have booked a 2022 summer U.S. tour. The Warning and Lilith Czar will support the duo on select dates, making the lineup entirely made up of bands led by women.

This isn't the first time Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have hit the road together. The latter opened for Halestorm in the spring of 2015 for their tour in support of their album Into the Wild Life. Halestorm have since gone on several other all-female-led-band tours, including one with In This Moment and New Years Day, and their recent trek with Evanescence also featured Czar as one of the openers, in addition to Plush.

"I am so thrilled to be heading back out on the road with our good friends in Halestorm this summer! Our last tour together was an experience like no other and something I will never forget," Czar wrote in an Instagram post, promoting the tour. "The camaraderie women show each other in the rock scene has proven to be unmatched. Always fixing each other's crowns and lifting one another up. I'm so grateful to Lzzy [Hale], Taylor [Momsen] and everyone in the bands for sharing the stage with me on what will most definitely be the tour of the summer!"

The run begins in July in Detroit, Mich. and continues through mid-August. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 1 at 10AM local time. Buy yours here, and see the full schedule below.

Halestorm + The Pretty Reckless 2022 U.S. Tour

July 08 – Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

July 10 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre

July 12 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 15 – Cadott, Wis. @ RockFest*

July 17 – Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

July 19 – Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 20 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 22 – Harrington, Del. @ Delaware State Fair*

July 23 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 25 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 27 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 02 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 04 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 05 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 07 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Amphitheater

Aug. 09 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 12 – Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

* = Festival Date