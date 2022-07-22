Lzzy Hale Confronts the Darkness Inside in Halestorm’s Powerful ‘Wicked Ways’ Video

Halestorm have dropped a new, story-driven video for their Back From the Dead track "Wicked Ways." The rockers unveiled the video earlier this week just after embarking on a co-headlining tour with The Pretty Reckless.

The "Wicked Ways" video has a religious theme to go along with the lyrics — it's set in a cathedral, with Lzzy Hale going into a confessional before snarling the opening lines, "Don't call me an angel / I'll always be sinful / It don't make me evil, I ain't evil / But I got my wicked, got my wicked ways." The confessional scenes are cut with clips of the band performing the song in front of lit candles at the altar.

"In this eerie confessional…. I'm confronting the darkness inside of me, but this isn't my first time... Thanks to the vision of Dustin Haney, who is also responsible for our 'Back From The Dead' video, I return to light that darkness that I will never betray," Hale said of the video in a press release.

Check it out below.

Back From the Dead came out May 6, and marked Halestorm's first release since 2018's Vicious. In an interview prior to its release, Hale admitted to us that all of the downtime due to the pandemic caused her to question her love for rock 'n' roll.

"I ended up putting together things that I am passionate about, maybe things that I was missing that weren't there anymore. I would just sit and draft and re-draft these subjects matters, and then when I finally sat down I was like, 'Well, if I get through this and am really not feeling this and it's just not there anymore, then I have to re-evaluate my entire life,'" she reflected.

Fortunately, her passion for and loyalty to the genre prevailed.

You can catch Halestorm on tour now with The Pretty Reckless, The Warning and Lilith Czar. Get tickets here.

Halestorm, "Wicked Ways"