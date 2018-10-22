‘Halloween’ Scares Up $77.5 Million to Lead Weekend Box Office

The latest installment of the Halloween film franchise appears to be a "treat" for moviegoers, as the movie made $77.5 million domestically to top the weekend box office.

The film not only saw the return of horror icon Michael Myers to the screen, but also featured the return of Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of Laurie Strode, now out to hunt down her onetime tormentor from the original John Carpenter 1978 classic.

This latest installment, directed by David Gordon Green, should be deemed a financial success by the studio, which made the film for a mere $10 million.

Curtis also beamed over the film's success, running down a number of impressive stats via her Twitter account, pointing out that it was the biggest horror movie opening with a female lead, the biggest movie opening for a female lead over the age of 55, the biggest opening in the Halloween franchise and the second biggest October movie opening ever.

The original film in the franchise grossed $183.6 million domestically, while 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later sequel made $107.3 million and Halloween II finished with $83.9 million. After just one week, the current film ranks fourth in box office among films in the franchise.

The arrival of Halloween pushed down two other October films, with A Star Is Born finishing second with $19.3 million and Venom taking third at 18.1 million.