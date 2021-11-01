Even rock stars like to play dress-up for Halloween, with many donning costumes in a manner akin to the most excited kids in your neighborhood. Or the most creative.
So for the scary and candy-filled holiday this year, there were several frightening, funny and even fashionable costumes from notable rock and metal musicians.
The Beatles legend Paul McCartney wore a skeleton mask. Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello was a pickle. Rock star couple Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Carla Harvey (Butcher Babies) looked like a couple of adventurers fresh off the silver screen.
And while she's not a rock musician, rapper Cardi B used a hearse from the heavy metal bar Duff's Brooklyn in a goth-themed Halloween photo set that evoked The Addams Family matriarch Morticia Addams.
Below, take a look through several rockers' costumes from Halloween 2021. As you'll see, they range from expert to slapdash. Either way, they're all entertaining.
Tom Morello, Rage Against the Machine
Anthrax's Charlie Benante + Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey
Scott Ian, Anthrax
Jay Weinberg, Slipknot
Slash, Guns N' Roses
Duff McKagan, Guns N' Roses
Wes Borland, Limp Bizkit
Mastodon's Brent Hinds + Brann Dailor
Brann Dailor, Mastodon
Robb Flynn, Machine Head
Paul McCartney, The Beatles
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger + Ronnie Wood
John 5
Jesse Leach, Killswitch Engage
Paolo Gregoletto, Trivium
Roy Mayorga, Stone Sour + Hellyeah
Kurt Ballou, Converge
Zach Johnson, The Ghost Inside
Andrew Tkaczyk, The Ghost Inside
Alan Cassidy, The Black Dahlia Murder
Jason Richardson, All That Remains
Ray Luzier, Korn
Dying Fetus
We Came as Romans + The Devil Wears Prada
Cardi B With the Hearse From Duff's Brooklyn
15 Rock Songs That Are Actually Really Creepy
A rock song that's unambiguously creepy can certainly be unsettling. But what about the kind of tune that sneaks up on you with its creepiness? It might have a sunny melody or what seems like a simple lovelorn lyric. Yet, beneath the surface, something more deceivingly dastardly lurks. Here are just a few examples of rock songs that are actually really creepy.