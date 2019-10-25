HammerFall Cancel 2020 North American Tour [Update]

Update: Hammerfall have now cancelled their fall North American tour. The band's statement on the matter can be read below:

Sweden's HammerFall are currently touring North America with Sabaton, and next year the power metal icons will return stateside for a headlining tour of their own.

The trek will also feature special guests Beast in Black, who released their second album, From Hell With Love, earlier this year, as well as Edenbridge, whose new record, Dynamind, dropped today (Oct. 25).

"After the amazing times and reception we have gotten and are still experiencing on tour with Sabaton, we can’t wait to return to North America in 2020," began singer Joacim Cans. "For the past three years we have toured the continent frequently and every time, you showed us that heavy metal is still alive and kicking. So, polish your studs and get ready for the hammer to fall harder than it ever did before."

Guitarist Oscar Dronjak added, "The last three tours have proven to us that North America is ready and willing to once again wield the hammers of Heavy Metal, and it is with great pleasure we announce that we will return to the continent for the fourth time in as many years."

See the complete list of tour dates below and head here for tickets. Get your copy of HammerFall's Dominion at the Napalm Records webstore.

HammerFall 2020 Tour Dates With Beast in Black + Edenbridge

Sept. 14 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theatre

Sept. 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

Sept. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Sept. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Sept. 20 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

Sept. 22 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red

Sept. 23 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Orange National Grove

Sept. 24 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Metro

Sept. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Sept. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Sept. 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sept. 29 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens

Sept. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe’s

Oct. 03 - Denver, Colo. @ Hermans Hideaway

Oct. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

Oct. 06 - Racine, Wis. @ Rt 20

Oct. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Oct. 08 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Oct. 09 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

Oct. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom

Oct. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ MOD Club

Oct. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

Oct. 13 - Quebec, Quebec @ Le D’Auteuil

Oct. 15 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Oct. 16 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre

Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Oct. 19 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Filmore