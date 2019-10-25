HammerFall Cancel 2020 North American Tour [Update]
Update: Hammerfall have now cancelled their fall North American tour. The band's statement on the matter can be read below:
Sweden's HammerFall are currently touring North America with Sabaton, and next year the power metal icons will return stateside for a headlining tour of their own.
The trek will also feature special guests Beast in Black, who released their second album, From Hell With Love, earlier this year, as well as Edenbridge, whose new record, Dynamind, dropped today (Oct. 25).
"After the amazing times and reception we have gotten and are still experiencing on tour with Sabaton, we can’t wait to return to North America in 2020," began singer Joacim Cans. "For the past three years we have toured the continent frequently and every time, you showed us that heavy metal is still alive and kicking. So, polish your studs and get ready for the hammer to fall harder than it ever did before."
Guitarist Oscar Dronjak added, "The last three tours have proven to us that North America is ready and willing to once again wield the hammers of Heavy Metal, and it is with great pleasure we announce that we will return to the continent for the fourth time in as many years."
See the complete list of tour dates below and head here for tickets. Get your copy of HammerFall's Dominion at the Napalm Records webstore.
HammerFall 2020 Tour Dates With Beast in Black + Edenbridge
Sept. 14 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Kelsey Theatre
Sept. 15 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
Sept. 16 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Sept. 18 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box
Sept. 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Sept. 20 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
Sept. 22 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Club Red
Sept. 23 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Orange National Grove
Sept. 24 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Metro
Sept. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Sept. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Sept. 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sept. 29 - Calgary, Alberta @ Dickens
Sept. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
Oct. 02 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe’s
Oct. 03 - Denver, Colo. @ Hermans Hideaway
Oct. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
Oct. 06 - Racine, Wis. @ Rt 20
Oct. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall
Oct. 08 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge
Oct. 09 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live
Oct. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Ballroom
Oct. 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ MOD Club
Oct. 12 - Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
Oct. 13 - Quebec, Quebec @ Le D’Auteuil
Oct. 15 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance
Oct. 16 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 17 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy Theatre
Oct. 18 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Oct. 19 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Filmore
Top 25 Power Metal Albums of All Time