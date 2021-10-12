Nightwish Announce 10-Date North American 2022 Tour With Beast in Black

Symphonic metal masters Nightwish are plotting their return to North America with a 10-date tour booked for May of next year as the veteran Finnish band continues to support their latest album, Human :||: Nature.

The run, which also features special guest Beast in Black, marks Nightwish's long-awaited return to the United States and Canada after what will be a four-year absence by the time the first show is underway on May 4 in Toronto, Ontario. Despite a prolonged period of time between North American tours, this upcoming jaunt will only be hitting select cities with three of the 10 shows taking place in California, including back-to-back nights in Los Angeles to cap it off.

While Nightwish will be touting their ambitious 2020 full length, power metal mavens Beast in Black, also from Finland, will be out in support of this year's Dark Connection, their third album.

See the complete list of dates below. For tickets, head to Nightwish's website.

Nightwish 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 04 — Toronto, Ontario @ History

May 06 — Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus

May 07 — Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Arena

May 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

May 10 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

May 13 — St. Paul, Minn. @ The Fillmore

May 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

May 18 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

May 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

May 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern