Nightwish Announce 10-Date North American 2022 Tour With Beast in Black
Symphonic metal masters Nightwish are plotting their return to North America with a 10-date tour booked for May of next year as the veteran Finnish band continues to support their latest album, Human :||: Nature.
The run, which also features special guest Beast in Black, marks Nightwish's long-awaited return to the United States and Canada after what will be a four-year absence by the time the first show is underway on May 4 in Toronto, Ontario. Despite a prolonged period of time between North American tours, this upcoming jaunt will only be hitting select cities with three of the 10 shows taking place in California, including back-to-back nights in Los Angeles to cap it off.
While Nightwish will be touting their ambitious 2020 full length, power metal mavens Beast in Black, also from Finland, will be out in support of this year's Dark Connection, their third album.
See the complete list of dates below. For tickets, head to Nightwish's website.
Nightwish 2022 North American Tour Dates
May 04 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
May 06 — Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus
May 07 — Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Arena
May 08 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
May 10 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
May 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Radius
May 13 — St. Paul, Minn. @ The Fillmore
May 15 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
May 18 — San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
May 20 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
May 21 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
