Hard Rock + Metal Stars in the ’80s, Then and Now

The hard rock and metal genres continue to thrive due in part to the amazing legacies laid down from some of rock's most enduring figures. While it may be hard to conceive, some of the biggest stars in the music biz have been rocking strong for four decades (or longer).

In this gallery, we flash back to how some of your favorite rock stars looked in the '80s and give you a look at how they look now. Some have aged gracefully, some have barely changed and some have significantly altered their look and reinvented themselves in the eyes of their fans.