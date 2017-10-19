Hard Rock Thriller ‘The Retaliators’ to Stream This Halloween!

The Retaliators

There's no better Halloween pairing than horror and rock! The Retaliators is a hard-hitting blood-soaked gore-fest of a revenge tale. An upstanding pastor uncovers a brutal glimpse of the underworld filled with death and subhumans (not zombies!). With cameos from Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch, Jacoby Shaddix, The Hu and Spencer Charnas to name a few, the movie features a wide coverage of rock legends with an even heavier soundtrack!

For the fans waiting in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Italy, Australia and New Zealand you've waited LONG ENOUGH!!! The Retaliators is now available for you to stream. Check retaliatorsmovie.com to see where you can watch it.

Finally, to celebrate the film's international release Better Noise Music just dropped a killer acoustic version of the film's theme song "21 Bullets" (Co-written by Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe) featuring Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New. There's also an accompanying lyric video available on YouTube for your viewing pleasure.

