Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Names His Dream Festival Headline Act

Who would be Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta's dream festival headliner? It's a hypothetical question, but with Jasta knowing a few things about the booking festivals such as Summer Slaughter and Milwaukee Metalfest, his answer comes from the background of knowing what it might take to get things done. And during the second part of his two-part interview with Full Metal Jackie, Jasta revealed why the newly-retired Sepultura finally realizing the reunion with past members that didn't happen would be his pick.

In picking Sepultura, the Hatebreed frontman says he wants a "best of both worlds" type of performance. "I think there's a way to do it where you have all four original members honor the OG Sepultura lineup catalog and legacy, but then you also have maybe a 45-minute set of the Derrick [Green] material and you have Derrick come out one last time," shares Jasta. "But if it was just the original four squashing their beef and letting bygones be bygones and burying the hatchet and other cliches that we could say, then that would be great, too."

He concludes, "It might be wishful thinking at this point. Only time will tell. I know this is a hypothetical thing, but in this hypothetical world, maybe I would have a lot more money than the big promoters and then I would be able to do it."

Within the chat with Jackie, Jasta also speaks about the appreciation that he's gained for having to book festivals and some of the challenges that come with taking on the task. The singer also discusses Hatebreed's own touring and trying to find the perfect balance when doing anniversary-type shows.

The discussion also covers reflections of what Jasta learned on their first album cycle for Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire and more talk on the positivity feeding the creative spark of their new Fatal Paradox album.

Check out more of the chat below.

It's Full Metal Jackie, Jamey Jasta back with us for a second week celebrating the release of the new Hatebreed record. It's called Fatal Paradox. And Jamey, in doing this new album, it feels like a more collective effort. Every band goes through highs and lows over the course of a lengthy career, but does it feel like a bit of a reset or the next step in the the evolution of Hatebreed with this album? How does this experience measure up to past albums?

It really just feels like completely motivated and inspired, just like an environment where growth and all this stuff that we've tried to do for so long is now possible. I think it compounds over time.

With those little wins, like I was saying earlier about inspired action with intent, I think we're always looking at things in life where it's like all or nothing. It's like binge or purge. It's never just baby steps. And so when you have almost five years in between records and you take baby steps and you take action and you have inspired action with intent, you just see so many rewards. Because you're also saying, like, "I just wanna do a little bit better than yesterday," right? I don't wanna rest on these old songs. I wanna have new songs that are gonna go into the set that are gonna get an even bigger pop than some of the old songs.

I remember the first night we went out and played "Make the Demons Obey," which was, at the time, was just gonna be a standalone single. It was not even gonna go on the album. And it had only been out for a couple days when we played it and the whole crowd sang it and they were jumping. They were going crazy. The pit went so much harder at the end than some of the classic songs with the big mosh pit parts. And we just looked at each other after the show like, "Holy [shit] I think we have another one with 'Make the Demons Obey.'" And that, again, wasn't even gonna be a single. And now that it's been out a year, it's a staple in the set and people yell for it and it's one of our biggest selling shirts.

So when you make an inspired action with intent and it's from an authentic place and you feel good about it, that's contagious. People want that, especially when you're when you're driving home and and you're asking everybody, "Hey, what would you listen to the most? What was the one you wanted to go back and listen to or what was the one that you look forward to jamming when you get the new mixes?" And everybody kept saying, "Man, 'Make the Demons Obey,' it hits hard in the system," like when we were listening to the mixes.

Zeuss was excited about mixing that one. He had sampled a couple different kick drum sounds. And he was like, "Wow, this thing really bangs. Like, this is a banger." And we kept applying that thinking. It wasn't like we were coming from a place of a deficit or a place of like, "Oh, what are we gonna do?" We were just like, "That works. Let's do more of that."

Hatebreed, "Make the Demons Obey"

Jamey, some of the time between records has been honoring past anniversaries. And even next year, we've got the 30th anniversary of the first album, Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire. Has spending some time in reflection played into your mindset when you finally did decide to return to making more new music?

Absolutely. One of the paradoxes, one of the inspirations for this record and something I talked about a lot, was the paradox of choice and having too many options. Not just in your daily life, but just with tours, with song ideas, song titles.

We played a concert with Iron Maiden and I just wanted to buy an Iron Maiden shirt and I went out there and I was like, "Man, I don't know which one I want. I wish that they just had two and then I could just .....Okay, that's, that's easy, right? And sometimes that hinders us and that kind of relates to the first album, Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire. When you have too many choices, it leads to anxiety and lower satisfaction than having a manageable number of choices.

So when you have all these records in your catalog and you have all these songs in your catalog, you go, "Well, what do we do? Wait, the fans are yelling for these songs." The fans are saying, "This album has a 30th anniversary." How do you find balance? What do you do? And then when we go out and we did a bunch of those Satisfaction shows and then we notice there's not a lot of people know those songs. They're our least streamed songs. So then in the middle of those songs, you gotta play "Looking Down the Barrel of Today.." You gotta play "Destroy Everything" to win the crowd back.

So in one way, it's a great thing because you can say, "Alright, we can bring the crowd back by playing one of the big hits." But at the same time, it's great to have the choice where people feel that's of value, where you get offered, "Hey, do a Perseverance set. Do a Satisfaction set." But sometimes I like to just say, "Hey, no. We're honoring every era of the band, the whole catalog," and that's that. And that, I think, it plays into this record.

READ MORE: Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta Questions Metal's Mainstream Disconnect

We'll do a a tour in support of this record, like we're doing next month, but then next year is the 30th anniversary of Satisfaction, but we'll make it special. We won't have too many shows. We'll keep it to a certain amount, where this way, if you're looking at it, you're like, "Alright, I can only go to New York," or, "I could go to Baltimore. I could go to Chicago," but there's not gonna be five in Long Island, Jersey, New York PA, it's only gonna be a manageable amount of choices.

Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed with us. We are talking about the 30th anniversary of Satisfaction Is the Death of Desire. Those memories of being a new band and the experiences you're going through likely for the first time will always stick. What were some of your recollections of recording and promoting that album and what was maybe the biggest misconception you had that you quickly learned about the music business during that time?

The biggest misconception that I had was that people who were running certain companies knew what they were doing. And I'm all for the fake it till you make it, but when you're in a band and your only option in life is to be in the band, it's your life's blood, it's your everything.

You're out there and you're shopping your demos or you're about to sign to a label or you sign to a label and then you realize that, oh, wait, this person can just leave this label and they can go take a job, and now you've put your ducks in this basket.

Or this person at the label can say, "You know what? This trend is happening. Your trend is over. We're not gonna market this, we're not gonna promote it 'cause we don't see the viability in it." I watched that happen to so many bands and I watched people straight up leave the music industry and go into completely different career fields and that was a good thing for me to witness and see.

I started asking around, like, "Hey, what's your employment contract? What are the terms?" Because you could have this awesome publicist and then the label goes, "Nope, we can't afford her anymore. She's gone." And now you're not getting any magazine covers. You're not getting any interviews. You're not getting booked on the TV shows.

But the great thing about coming from hardcore and the great thing about that timeframe when we put out Satisfaction was the underground was coming up so much that we knew that would always be there for us if these other opportunities didn't come to fruition.

I loved when I booked shows, I loved booking the bands like D.R.I. and Overkill and bands that defied all expectations of the genre and were legacy bands and had real fans. The same fans that were there 10 years ago were coming when I booked D.R.I. at the Pyramid in New York or when I booked Death and HammerFall at the Coney Island High. But that was Shadows Fall's first, New York show when [Phil] Labonte was still in the band. Or when I booked Overkill in Connecticut or even when I booked Cannibal Corpse with George [Corpsegrinder Fisher], the first tour with George in '96. When I booked that show, people were saying then, "Cannibal is done. They're done." And now look at them. They're bigger than ever. They're bigger than they've ever been 30-something years later.

So that was the beauty of that timeframe and why we wanna honor that timeframe because it was literally saying the whole message of the album was like we are not satisfied with the outside world's limiting belief on heavy music and questioning authority, questioning why we're here. We're not just some biological accident that happened. We have meaning, we have purpose and we have ambition.

Jamey, you have long carried the flag for metal. The last couple years has seen you throw yourself into the booking for both Milwaukee Metal Fest and the Summer Slaughter tour. Every new thing is its own experience, but having gone through being a part of the festival world now from that side, has it changed how you've personally approached touring Putting on your own shows, is there a greater appreciation of what all goes into it?

There's definitely a greater appreciation because I'm a public figure in that sense where if something goes wrong, if something is viewed as my ass is on the line if something is seen as a mistake or needs to be fixed or whatever.

And so by doing that, you have to take great care because you only get one reputation. You only get one chance to make these things work, right? And luckily, we've had a pretty good run, especially on Summer Slaughter. I had jumped the gun and done some press thinking certain bands were confirmed, and they were, and then one had to cancel and another one was confirmed and then we didn't get to announce them.

And so I'm out there confidently saying, "Oh, we have this band from this genre, this band from that." And then when that didn't happen, I learned the hard way of, like, wow, you really need to be careful what you say until the contracts are signed and you really need to be aware that a lot of these bands are just as ambitious and they're fighting for their slot at the table.

Sometimes that means they don't wanna play with this band or they don't wanna be billed under this band or their logo should be bigger and there's a lot of egos.

Jamey, you were talking earlier about everything that you've learned from being on the other side of this now and actually putting these festivals together. Has it made you think differently about your responsibility to the bands that came before you, but also to the younger bands coming up behind you?

It's made me step back and, and go, "Okay, I, I need to be aware of this," because there is an imperative to not only put the ladder down for the new bands and make sure that they're getting the best opportunities like Slipknot did for us and Slayer did for us and Danzig did for us and Motörhead did for us, but then also honor the legacy of the bands that kicked down the doors for guys like me to kick down the doors for the guys and girls coming down the road from the future generations.

I think at the end of the day, if someone comes to Milwaukee Metal Fest and they like the show, it sounds good, it's the best.

We say it's the best smelling metal fest there is because we have our own fragrance, Milwaukee Metal Fresh, that is a high-end fragrance. And we even had it formulated to be put into the HVAC system, so everybody that was coming in was like, "Wow, this smells so good in here." It's not your normal stinky metal show.

But also, yeah, we're not beholden to the weather problems and stuff because we're an indoor festival. So things like that I really learned and being able to do stuff a little different, a little wacky, like having Mr. Bungle or having Slaughter to Prevail.

When we had Slaughter to Prevail, it was a big deal. People didn't view them as a headliner. People didn't necessarily think they were in line with what the previous legendary Milwaukee Metal Fest lineups had to offer. But then that's been our biggest attended night of all five years so far.

Hopefully this year in 2027 we will break their record, but that was our biggest single-day attendance and it's not just because of them, right? We had Avatar. We had In Flames. We had Lacuna Coil. We had Death to All. I Am Morbid was great. David Vincent was out there playing those classic Morbid Angel songs. So that's a big part of the history of the festival are guys like that who kicked down the doors for guys like me to even be able to do the festival.

So you wanna have both, but you also wanna make sure you're listening to the fans because you can't do it without the fans and the fans wanna see who they wanna see. Of course, when you try to please everybody, you end up pleasing no one, but I feel like that was a good step in the right direction to bring the new kids so the new kids could see Death to All and see Gene Hoglan up there killing it.

And a lot of those Slaughter to Prevail fans liked everybody else on the bill and they and are hungry for more cause they're young kids, they're hungry for new heavy music.

Jamey, it's time to sort of pull out the magic wand, and I'm gonna give you the entirety of rock and metal history to stage your own festival. It's a four-day event, your own personal JastaFest. You can pick any band, dead or alive, still going or retired. Who are your four headliners and what type of days would you build around them?

So I've talked about this recently, and it's a little bit of a controversial take depending on who you talk to and when they got into metal or how they got into metal and why. But I really think that doing a sort of best of both worlds type with Sepultura could be cool.

I think there's a way to do it where you have all four original members honor the OG Sepultura lineup catalog and legacy, but then you also have maybe a 45-minute set of the Derrick [Green] material and you have Derrick come out one last time. But if it was just the original four squashing their beef and letting bygones be bygones and burying the hatchet and other cliches that we could say, then that would be great, too.

It might be wishful thinking at this point. Only time will tell. I know this is a hypothetical thing, but in this hypothetical world, maybe I would have a lot more money than the big promoters and then I would be able to do it.

Thanks to Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta for the interview. The 'Fatal Paradox' album is available now. Stay up to date with the band through their website, Facebook, X and Instagram accounts. Find out where you can hear Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show here.

Below, see 27 Rock and Metal Bands That Played Over 150 Shows in a Year.