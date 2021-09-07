Paramore singer Hayley Williams is selling a quaint home in Nashville, Tenn. As a bonus, the million-dollar residence holds a host of Hayley history.

After all, the Paramore frontwoman recorded her Flowers for Vases / Descansos solo album (and presumably the preceding Petals for Armor: Self-Serenades EP) inside the place, and the home's comfy environs have been seen in many a livestream interview and virtual performance hosted by the musician.

See inside the home in the photos below.

TMZ reported on Tuesday (Sept. 7) that Williams had listed the 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property for $1 million. The recently renovated house is 2,137 square feet and has a "quirky master bedroom and bath on the upstairs level, wood floors throughout, carefully manicured lawns, patios, a fire pit and a green front door that really sticks out," the tabloid illustrated.

The listing was first seen online last week (Sept. 3) after being posted by Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty agent Donna Brevard, who's handing the property. The Cape Cod-style house is in Music City's Hillsboro Village; it was first built in 1931, and it has finished wood and tile flooring, central air and natural gas.

Perhaps Williams has her eyes on a bigger home now that she's been recognized, along with onetime Paramore bandmate Josh Farro, as a co-writer of pop star Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Good 4 U."

Get more info on Williams' house at zeitlin.com.

