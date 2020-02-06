Hayley Williams is breaking down her "armor." The Paramore vocalist still intends to release her Petals for Armor album in full on May 8, but fans are getting a good chunk of the record today.

Billed as Petals for Armor I, the new five-track set includes the previously released songs "Simmer" and "Leave It Alone," alongside three additional new cuts, including "Cinnamon" which officially arrives today (Feb. 6) with a new video. Petals for Armor I is available here.

The clip continues the thematic journey of the singer's previous solo videos, which were all directed by Warren Fu, and can be seen in the player at the bottom of this post. So you can follow the journey, we're also adding the "Simmer" and "Leave It Alone" videos, along with their interludes, to give you the full artistic vision.

“There are a lot of themes covered on the album as a whole and I thought it best to separate some of these themes so that there can be time for everyone to digest some of the songs before we move along to others,” Hayley explains of releasing Petals for Armor I. “It’s a way to include people on the journey in the same way that I experienced it.”

The album was produced by Williams' Paramore bandmate Taylor York and pre-orders for the disc are underway at this location.

Hayley Williams, "Cinnamon"

Previous Videos

Hayley Williams, "Simmer"

Hayley Williams, "Simmer Interlude"

Hayley Williams, "Leave It Alone"

Hayley Williams, "Leave It Alone Interlude"

Atlantic Records