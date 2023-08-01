Hayley Williams Claps Back at ‘Incel’ Commenters After Paramore Postpone Shows

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams sharply responded on Sunday (July 30) to internet commenters who criticized her after Paramore rescheduled a handful of dates on their ongoing summer tour last week due to illness.

Striking out at those with a "weird incel ass lifestyle" via her Instagram Story, Williams confirmed it was she who had the illness — a lung infection. But she shut down commenters comparing her circumstances to those who've performed while injured, such as when Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl carried on with a broken leg, as one commenter noted.

"I have a lung infection you soft shit!" Williams wrote atop a screenshot of that remark. "Not a broken limb. One you can sing with for 2 hours, another you cant."

The Paramore singer added, "The shows weren't cancelled, merely postponed a week. Maybe you should come out to one of them… like Dave did." (In June, Williams joined Foo Fighters onstage for a performance of "My Hero.")

Replying to a comment that argued Metallica or Iron Maiden would've continued with the gigs, Williams wrote, "Neither James NOR Bruce are gonna suck your dick for this, LOVE." (See screenshots of Williams' story below.)

Hayley Williams + 'Internet Bros'

The situation appeared all too familiar to Williams. "Internet bros have been pressed by my proximity to rock music and all its subgenres since 2005," the singer said, as Rolling Stone reported. "the only thing thats changed is the platform from which they spew their ignorance. Don't think for a second your fav bands — metal or punk or otherwise — endorse your weird incel ass lifestyle."

She added, "So many of these bands have stood side stage at our shows and treat us with respect. Why? Bc they aren't threatened by a woman fronting a great band in a completely diff genre of music."

Paramore's This Is Why emerged in February. The band is currently playing shows in the U.S. and will continue across the globe in 2024, including on tour with Taylor Swift. See the dates below.

Paramore 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 1, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Aug. 2, 2023 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Ctr

Nov. 18, 2023 – Aukland, New Zealand @ Spark

Nov. 22, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.

Nov. 23, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.

Nov. 25, 2023 – Sydney, Australia @ The Domain

Nov. 27, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

Nov. 28, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

Taylor Swift + Paramore 2024 Tour Dates

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stad.

June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzigrund

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.