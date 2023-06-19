Paramore singer Hayley Williams joined Foo Fighters for a rousing rendition of the Foos' "My Hero" at Bonnaroo 2023 on Sunday (June 18).

The Dave Grohl-led Foo Fighters closed out Bonnaroo's Sunday show at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. Paramore played second to last right before them, leading to the Bonnaroo duet.

Grohl and Williams shared an emotional embrace amid the performance, with Grohl telling the audience, "Sing it for Hayley!" Undoubtedly, the onstage collab got the crowd singing along.

See footage toward the bottom of this post.

Earlier this month, Foo Fighters released But Here We Are, their first studio album since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. Session drummer Josh Freese subsequently took up the drum throne for Foo Fighters' live dates, though Grohl himself played the drums on the album.

Last year, Foo Fighters held star-studded tributes for Hawkins in Los Angeles and London. Hawkins is survived by his wife, Alison, and their children, Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

At the start of the year, Foo Fighters made good on a promise to fans, announcing gigs after releasing a statement last year saying they'd move forward after the drummer's March 2022 death at age 50.

Foo Fighters on Taylor Hawkins

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," the band wrote. "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us."

Paramore's latest, This Is Why, arrived in February. Shortly after its release, the emo-rock favorites shared their excitement in its success. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative, Top Rock and Top Album Sales charts.

Foo Fighters feat. Paramore's Hayley Williams, "My Hero" (Live at Bonnaroo)

