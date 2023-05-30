Hayley Williams Tells Paramore Fans They’re ‘Dead’ to Her if They Vote for Ron DeSantis

Paramore singer Hayley Williams vehemently spoke out against conservative presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a concert in New Jersey last week (May 27), per fan-captured footage that subsequently spread across the internet.

DeSantis is a Republican whose political directives have made Florida particularly unsafe for people of color, LGBTQIA+ communities, those who speak with an accent and international travelers, according to a recent NAACP travel advisory. The politician announced his expected presidential bid last week.

That same week, at a festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Williams, a supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community, indicated she harbors no discomfort in telling her fans exactly how she feels about DeSantis. See the video near the bottom of this post.

"I'll be happy to tell you I'm very fucking comfortable talking politics," Williams says, as ClutchPoints reported. "And if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you're fucking dead to me."

READ MORE: 28 LGBTQIA+ Rock Icons

The singer adds, "So, is that comfortable enough for anyone?"

Earlier this year, Williams took part in the "Love Rising" benefit concert in her native state of Tennessee, protesting legislation in the state that would restrict drag show performances. The March concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena also featured Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Hozier and many more performers. Proceeds went to the Tennessee Equality Project and several other local pride organizations.

Paramore's latest, This Is Why, arrived in February. Shortly after its release, the long-running emo favorites shared their excitement in its success. In the album's first charting week, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative, Top Rock and Top Album Sales charts. It hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, between efforts by SZA and Taylor Swift.

Under the video, see Paramore's tour dates. Get tickets here. Subscribe to Loudwire's newsletter and download the Loudwire app for more.

Paramore's Hayley Williams Speaks Against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - May 27

Paramore 2023 Tour Dates

May 30 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

June 2 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

June 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

June 5 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 7 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

June 8 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

June 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Ctr

June 11 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Arena

June 13 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Ctr

June 14 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

July 6 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Ctr

July 8 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

July 9 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

July 11 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

July 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 16 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

July 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

July 22 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Ctr

July 24 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 25 – Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Coliseum

July 27 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

July 29 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 30 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Ctr

Aug. 2 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Ctr