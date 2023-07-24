Paramore Postpone + Reschedule Four Tour Dates Due to Illness, Share Statements

Due to an undisclosed illness "within the touring party," Paramore announced that initially one show was going to be postponed and rescheduled, later leading to a total of four immediate dates to be pushed to mid-August.

On Saturday (July 22) the band shared a message indicating that their San Francisco show that was supposed to take place that day was being moved to Aug. 7 because of an illness.

The following day, the band who is on tour supporting their new album This Is Why issued another update, noting that another three stops would be rescheduled "after much deliberation, in the interest of our health and the ability to put on a show you all deserve."

In addition to the San Francisco gig, shows in Seattle, Washington as well as Portland, Oregon and Salt Lake City, Utah (originally booked for July 24, 25 and 27, respectively) have now been bumped to Aug. 9, 10 and 13, respectively.

Paramore also apologized to their fans in San Francisco for the "last minute announcement," explaining, "We tried everything in our ability to put on the show last night." They also acknowledged that fans spent hours waiting in line and traveled sizable distances to attend the show.

"We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused," Paramore added.

The four-piece group lamented the reality and noted that postponing a show is not a decision that is made lightly and that moving any dates at all is "the last thing we want to do."

"We love you, we are sorry, and we hope to see you soon," Paramore concluded.

READ MORE: Hear Paramore's Hayley Williams + Fall Out Boy on New Taylor Swift Songs

This current tour was supposed to wrap up on Aug. 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota and, fortunately for the band, being near the end of the run afforded them an open window to quickly rebook the affected dates.

See the remaining stops directly below and if you want to catch Paramore opening for Taylor Swift in the U.K. and Europe next year, check out those tour dates here.

Remaining Dates on Paramore's North American Tour

July 29 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

July 30 – St Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 02 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 07 — San Fransisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Aug. 09 — Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 10 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Aug. 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena