Paramore Cancel Final Shows of Tour Leg Due to Health Issues

On doctor's orders, Paramore's Hayley Williams said Thursday (Aug. 10) that it would be a detriment to her health to continue with the last two concerts of Paramore's current tour leg in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday and in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13.

Paramore have canceled those two shows.

Williams is currently dealing with a lung infection that had already caused Paramore to postpone a few dates on their current North American tour behind their latest, February's This Is Why.

But Paramore returned to the road this week, playing in Seattle on Wednesday (Aug. 9). Paramore are scheduled to return to the road later this year and into next.

However, Oregon and Salt Lake will have to wait a little while longer for their next Paramore shows, judging by what Williams explained in an Instagram Story early on Thursday morning.

"Hey everybody, we just got off stage in seattle," the Paramore singer writes. "After speaking with our team and my doc, I know that trying to finish this tour is now going to come at a detriment to my health. My lungs are just not healing quickly enough to keep up. It got a little scary tonight."

She continues, "We will have the team post an official statement ASAP but we are going to have to cancel the last 2 shows of the tour so I can get better, finally. I know some of you are camping in Portland already so I just wanted to get this out there."

Williams adds, "I'm so sorry for all the chaos this has caused some of you. I really tried to kick this shit. Love you all."

As promised, Paramore followed the singer's update with an official statement reiterating the same sentiment later on Thursday. "I'm now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body," Williams said in the official statement. See it in full below. Refunds for the canceled Paramore shows will be available at point of purchase.

Hayley Williams' Message

Hayley Williams Instagram Story Instagram: @yelyahwilliams loading...

Paramore Message

Paramore 2023 Tour Dates

Oct. 6, 2023 – New York, N.Y. @ New Yorker Fest

Nov. 18, 2023 – Aukland, New Zealand @ Spark

Nov. 22, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.

Nov. 23, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia @ Ent. Ctr.

Nov. 25, 2023 – Sydney, Australia @ The Domain

Nov. 27, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

Nov. 28, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver

Taylor Swift + Paramore 2024 Tour Dates

May 9, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 10, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 11, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 12, 2024 – Paris, France @ La Defense

May 17, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 18, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Area

May 24, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio de Luz

May 30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain @ Santiago Bernabeu

June 2, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 3, 2024 – Lyon, France @ Groupama Stad.

June 7, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 8, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 9, 2024 – Edinburgh, U.K. @ Murrayfield

June 13, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 14, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 15, 2024 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Anfield Stad.

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, U.K. @ Principality Stad.

June 21, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 22, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 23, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

June 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

June 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium

July 4, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 5, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 6. 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Cruyff

July 9, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzi Grund

July 10, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Letzi Grund

July 13, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 14, 2024 – Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stad.

July 17, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 18, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany @ Veltins

July 23, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany @ Volkspark

July 27, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 28, 2024 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion

Aug. 1, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 2, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 9, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria @ Happel Stad.

Aug. 15, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 16, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.

Aug. 17, 2024 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stad.