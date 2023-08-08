What is Stephen Curry doing onstage with Paramore?

It appears that Curry, the living NBA legend and Golden State Warriors point guard, joined the Hayley Williams-led pop-rockers onstage at Chase Center in San Francisco this week for a rousing rendition of Paramore's classic "Misery Business," as the San Francisco Chronicle and NME reported. Does this mean that Steph Curry is emo now?

As longtime Paramore fans are aware, Williams frequently invites fans or attending notables and celebrities onstage for a verse of "Misery Business." In San Francisco on Aug. 7, Curry was on hand to participate while taking a break from professional play during the NBA offseason.

It turns out Paramore and Curry are longtime pals. "You know us and Steph, we go back a few years," Williams briefed the crowd ahead of his duet.

"Tonight is our reunion," she continued. "Tonight we're going to sing something together. Listen, from the moment Steph takes the mic, this is no longer a Paramore show, this is a Steph Curry show."

Steph Curry Joins Paramore Onstage to Duet on "Misery Business" at San Francisco's Chase Center - Aug. 7, 2023

