Paramore Bring Congressman Onstage to Help Blast Ron DeSantis, Duet on ‘Misery Business’

Paramore's Hayley Williams continued her onstage critique of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a gig in Washington, D.C., on Friday (June 2). The vocalist brought Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost onstage, who joined the band for a duet of their song "Misery Business," according to The Daily Beast.

Frost also shouted to the audience, "Fuck Ron DeSantis! Fuck Fascism!"

At the Capitol's Capital One Arena, Frost lent congressional weight to Williams' opposition of DeSantis, seeing as how the Democrat Frost, the youngest member of Congress and the first Gen Z congressman elected, strongly opposes DeSantis' conservative policies.

See a video of Paramore and Frost below.

Paramore and the 34-year-old Williams typically bring fans onstage to sing the last chorus of their 2007 hit, as NME reported. But it was the 25-year-old Frost's turn in Washington.

Frost, elected to Florida's 10th congressional district in the 2022 primary, was previously the national director for the pro-gun control movement March for Our Lives.

Paramore Against Ron DeSantis

Onstage with Paramore last month (May 27), Williams spoke out against DeSantis, the conservative presidential candidate and current Florida governor, during a concert in New Jersey, per fan-captured footage that spread across Twitter.

Paramore, Ron DeSantis Williams and DeSantis (Hill / Simonetti, Getty) loading...

DeSantis is a Republican whose political directives have made Florida particularly unsafe for people of color, LGBTQIA+ communities, those who speak with an accent and international travelers, according to a recent NAACP travel advisory.

"I'll be happy to tell you I'm very fucking comfortable talking politics," Williams said, as ClutchPoints reported. "And if you vote for Ron DeSantis, you're fucking dead to me."

The singer added, "So, is that comfortable enough for anyone?"

Earlier this year, Williams took part in the "Love Rising" benefit concert in her native state of Tennessee, protesting legislation in the state that would restrict drag show performances. The March concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena also featured Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard, Hozier and many more performers. Proceeds went to the Tennessee Equality Project and several other local pride organizations.

Maxwell Frost Frost (Craig Barritt, Getty Images) loading...

Paramore's latest, This Is Why, arrived in February. Shortly after its release, the long-running emo favorites shared their excitement in its success. In the album's first charting week, it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Alternative, Top Rock and Top Album Sales charts. It hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200, between efforts by SZA and Taylor Swift.

Paramore's Hayley Williams Speaks Against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - May 27

