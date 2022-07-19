Cannibal Corpse + Municipal Waste Members Debut New Band Heaven’s Gate + It’s Some Next Level Crossover Thrash

Heaven's Gate is the new crossover thrash band comprised of members of Cannibal Corpse, Municipal Waste, Warthog and Reversal of Man and they've just debuted the scorching new song "Jerusalem Syndrome."

Keeping in theme with the band's name, which is derived from the infamous suicide cult that merged elements of Christianity with ufology, this is some next level stuff (the cultist belief system was that they were preparing to ascend to the "Next Level," loosely akin to the concept of Heaven).

Puns aside, this really is some blazing crossover and further evidence that singer Tony Foresta, who fronts Iron Reagan in addition to Municipal Waste, just can't get enough of the style. Alongside him is drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz (Cannibal Corpse), guitarist Mike Goo (Warthog) and bassist Jeff Howe (Reversal of Man, Horsewhip).

"Jerusalem Syndrome" was recorded by Jeramie Kling (The Absence, Venom Inc., Ex Deo, Inhuman Condition) and Taylor Nordberg (The Absence, Deicide, Inhuman Condition) in Spring Hill, Florida and was mixed by Will Killingsworth at Dead Air Studios. It can be heard through the Bandcamp media player directly below.

The song's release comes in anticipation of Heaven's Gate's first pair of live shows, which will also feature fastcore icons Asshole Parade. See those stops further down the page.

It's quite the summer for Foresta especially, with Waste having dropped their new album, Electrified Brain, on July 1.

Heaven's Gate, "Jerusalem Syndrome"

Heaven's Gate — Debut Shows With Asshole Parade

July 22 — Gainesville, Fla. @ The Wooly

July 23 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ The Bends