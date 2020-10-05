Heavy Metal Is Being Used as Propaganda in the Middle East

A violent clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s military forces has been unfurling in the Middle East, with over 100 military deaths being recorded so far. In a bizarre piece of what could be called propaganda, the Azerbaijan military has released a heavy metal song along with a music video filled with missiles and tanks.

The current clash between nations revolves around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is technically part of Azerbaijan. However, Armenia claimed the territory following a military victory in 1994 and the current population of Nagorno-Karabakh is almost entirely comprised of ethnic Armenians. In this conflict, Azerbaijan has support from Turkey, who committed a genocide against the Armenian people from 1915-1917.

Azerbaijan’ heavy metal song is called “Atəş” — or “Fire” — and was performed by musicians Ceyhun Zeynalov, Narmin Karimbayova and the Nur Group. Watch the video at the bottom of this post.

Armenian metal legends System of a Down recently spoke out against Azerbaijan and Turkey, asking for justice and peace:

The world turned a blind eye during:

· the Armenian Genocide in 1915

· the mass killings and pogroms of the 1980s and ‘90s

· Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia in 2016 Now the world is turning a blind eye to 150,000 landlocked civilians under attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey. SOAD has always stood for justice and peace. This notion comes from the suffering and injustice done to our people over centuries. Erdogan’s denialist Turkey is continuing the work of its genocidal ancestors, and allied with petro-corrupt Azerbaijan, are firing American made F-16 missiles into Artsakh and parts of Armenia killing soldiers as well as civilians. The world seems too busy with Covid and politics to care, but we HAVE to do something as this is an existential threat for our people and the first Christian Nation. Since it seems difficult for the media, international organizations, and world powers to call out Azerbaijan on its war mongering, ethnic cleansing, and killing of innocent civilians, let’s help them. We are calling on everyone to join our efforts. Here is how… Donate:

Armenia Fund: armeniafund.ejoinme.org/donate

Armenian Wounded Heroes Fund: armenianwoundedheroes.com/donate

1000plusam: www.1000plus.am

Armenian American Medical Society: aamsc.org/make-a-donation

Aid Beyond Borders: aidbeyondborders.org Sign Petitions:

Armenian Rights Watch – Stop Against Azerbaijan and Turkey’s War Crimes: bit.ly/ArmenianRightsWatch

ANCA – Cut Off Military Aid to Baku: bit.ly/CutMilitaryAid

ANCA – Strengthen US-Armenia Ties: anca.org/action-alerts

WhiteHouse.gov – Condemn Azeri and Turkish Aggression: bit.ly/CondemnAggression

"Atəş" klipi. İfa edirlər: Nur qrupu, Nərmin Kərimbəyova, Ceyhun Zeynalov (Cin)