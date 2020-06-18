Citizens of the world have flooded public spaces to protest police brutality and institutionalized racism in the wake of the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who died under police custody as an officer forced his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. In continued support of racial equality, members of High on Fire, Cavalera Conspiracy and more have all taken part in a video to collectively say, "Fuck racism!"

The clip was put together by Tankcrimes Records, home of underground death metal acts Ghoul, Necrot, Mortuous and others. The video, which was promoted with the hashtag #metalvsracism, opens with Necrot's Luca Indrio laying down the law as he states, "Welcome to metal vs. racism. Metal musicians are tired with metal musicians being associated with racism that can happen and we're fucking tired of it. Us, the metal community, we're going to show you that we don't stand for that shit." Raising a middle finger to the camera, he asserted, "Fuck racism!"

Up next is riff daddy Matt Pike of High on Fire and Sleep, who lets his guitar roar before exclaiming, "Racism sucks!"

"Hi, I'm Iggor Cavalera, I'm a Latino and fuck racism," added the Cavalera Conspiracy and former Sepultura drummer.

Gatecreeper guitarist Eric Wagner added, "Black lives matter. Fuck racism, fuck police brutality and fuck white supremacy!"

Members of Exhumed, Integrity, Blood Incantation and Chthonic Deity also contributed to the video, denouncing racism.

Elsewhere, prominent figures in heavy metal have taken a stance in combatting racism while urging support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Black Sabbath are selling a Master of Reality-styled Black Lives Matter shirt, with all proceeds going toward the organization.

Meanwhile, Avenged Sevenfold singer M. Shadows wrote an op-ed pleading for fans to join him in combatting racism while showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter. The singer also clarified why the common retort of "all lives matter" is an inherently flawed argument.