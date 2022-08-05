Highly Suspect Show Their Range With Punk Grooves + Electro Beats on 2 New Songs

Highly Suspect continue to show that they won't be boxed in as they prepare for the release of their fourth studio album, The Midnight Demon Club. Just as their previous two offerings, "Natural Born Killer" and "Pink Lullabye," offered a variance in style, so do the two new tracks arriving today (Aug. 5), "New California" and "Ice Cold."

"New California" is the more rocking of the two tracks, sharing a story of having unfamiliar feelings in very familiar surroundings as life starts to change. The song starts with a very Blur "Song 2"-esque drum beat, taking on a punk aesthetic while eventually shifting gears to a synthy new wave vibe that includes a Butthole Surfers-like mid-song vocal breakdown. Get a closer listen to the song below.

Highly Suspect, "New California"

"Ice Cold" goes a different direction, with danceable and infectious electro beats driving the way. Singer Johnny Stevens serves up a brutal self-analysis, reflecting in the song that he sees his soul as being "Ice Cold." It's a darker song lyrically, but the track is offset by a groove so fun that it may not initially register. Get a listen to "Ice Cold" below. Both songs are now available via streaming services here.

Highly Suspect, "Ice Cold"

Both "New California" and "Ice Cold" will be featured on Highly Suspect's The Midnight Demon Club album, due Sept. 9. Stevens says of the album, “Life comes at you fast. We are constantly reminded of this, and perhaps no greater occurrence will spark the imagination more than the death of a loved one. In my experience, it’s during these moments of processing great loss that the mind is completely focused on ‘what if’s’ as we try and escape what is. The Midnight Demon Club is about becoming the best version of yourself after tragedy, so it’s a second chance on life with a happier mindset. The Midnight Demon Club is all about having fun and keeping it moving. Because as we all know, this life is way too short.” Pre-orders for the album are being taken here.

Meanwhile, soon you'll be able to catch Highly Suspect on the road again, venturing out on a headline tour featuring special guests Artikal Sound System, Dead Poet Society and Tigerclub on select dates. The trek gets underway Sept. 15 in Minneapolis, running into early November. See all the dates listed below and get your tickets here.

Highly Suspect 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 16 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Sept. 19 - Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

Sept. 22 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life 2022*

Sept. 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Sept. 24 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Pointfest*

Sept. 27 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater & Ballroom

Sept. 29 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

Sept. 30 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 1 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Oct. 3 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Oct. 4 - Norfolk, Va. @ The NorVa

Oct. 7 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 8 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Oct. 10 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre

Oct. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Oct. 14 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 18 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

Oct. 20 - Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 22 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre

Oct. 23 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Cains Ballroom

Oct. 24 - Fayetteville, Ark. @ JJ’s Live

Oct. 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Oct. 28 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Oct. 29 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Oct. 30 - Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

Nov. 4 - Dallas, Texas @ The Factory at Deep Ellum

Nov. 5 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

9/15 - 9/30: with Artikal Sound System

10/4 - 10/18: with Dead Poet Society

10/20: with iann Dior, Spiritbox, and Destroy Boys

10/22 - 11/5: with Tigercub

* Festival Date