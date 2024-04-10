Highly Suspect singer Johnny Stevens trashed one of the band's albums in a post on his social media.

Typically, when musicians rip their own material apart, they're referring to something they released early in their career. But that wasn't the case with Stevens, who shared some brutal thoughts about the band's most recent album The Midnight Demon Club, which came out in 2022.

"Midnight Demon Club was trash. I’m sorry it happened. Get ready. Had to go through some shit to be able to write some shit," the vocalist wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Midnight Demon Club Failed to Chart in the U.S.

The Midnight Demon Club was Highly Suspect's fourth studio album and was released through Roadrunner Records. It failed to chart in the U.S., making it their first album to not land on either Billboard's Top 200 chart or any of the Rock and Hard Rock charts.

Stevens Previously Called the Album Their Best

During a 2022 interview with Germany's Starlight Rocks, Stevens praised the album for its diverse array of sounds, saying, "It's the best thing we've ever done, hands down. We made like 60 songs and we had a really good time doing it."

What Highly Suspect Fans Said About the Album

Highly Suspect's fanbase had mixed feelings about The Midnight Demon Club, such is the case with most new material bands put out.

In December of 2022, a fan wrote a post on the Highly Suspect Reddit page titled, "What happened to this band? Just listened to The Midnight Demon Club."

"Mister Asylum and The Boy Who Died Wolf were their best stuff. MCID and this new one sucks. I'm sorry if this sub has dissected everything but I just found this sub and just finished listening to the new album. I just needed somewhere to vent. So disappointed in the direction of this band."

Some of the comments in response to the post are listed below.

I'm one of those people that find the new album unlistenable after loving most their previous work. The lyrics aren't getting any better and don't seem interested in making high quality music anymore. Wish they could go back to the basics, but I think they lost me as fan.

I’m right there with you. Mister Asylum and TBWDW are amazing and made me fall in love with the band. MCID was a huge letdown and MDC wasn’t much better. And with Johnny becoming a bigger and bigger d-bag as he approaches middle age all while acting and dressing like he’s an adolescent e-boy I see no chance of them ever regaining what they once had. Sad, but at least their early albums will always exist.

On a more positive note, another fan wrote that they loved the album, so not all of their listeners' takes were bad.