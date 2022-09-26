Hit the Lights Guitarist Kyle Maite Has Died, Band Issues Statement

Hit the Lights are mourning the death of their guitarist Kyle Maite, who died last Tuesday (Sept. 20) at the age of 37.

The band revealed the news via their social media, expressing their sorrow and loss in the posting while also sharing a pair of GoFundMe pages that had been started to help raise funds for Maite's wife and children.

The group's statement reads as follows:

It is with the heaviest hearts we at HTL have to announce the passing of our brother, friend and guitarist Kyle Maite. He left us on Tuesday morning, and everything is different now. Our lives have lost a glow. He is survived by his amazing wife and two beautiful children, and it’s absolutely unbearable to think about life without him here. We’re all a little lost right now, and we could type a novel of our thoughts and feelings, but it wouldn’t make a difference. He’s gone and all we have is each other to carry on the light he brought to every life he touched. Kyle was the best. A loyal, loving, dependable, rock solid human with a heart of gold. We will never get over this, and it’s hard to imagine a day when we won’t cry. We look forward to hugs and hangs and tears and laughs as we remember Kyle - and we’ll try to be thankful that we had the time we did with him. It is a massive loss for so many, and our hearts and thoughts are with the rest of his friends and family, who we know are grieving as deeply as we are. Kyle Maite Forever.

Two gofundme’s have been set up in his honor, you’re welcome to visit and donate to for his wife and children here:

https://gofund.me/fb459304

and here:

https://gofund.me/522b8b84

Once we have some time to regroup and mourn, we will be making future announcements. Thank you for all the love amazing times we were able to share with you and Kyle.

Love,

HTL

According to SNBC13, Maite died in a trucking accident. The musician had been a linehaul driver for Old Dominion's Columbus Ohio terminal when not out playing with the band. He is survived by his wife Kalen and children Cameron and Jordan, as well as his extended family.

Maite joined the band as a lead and rhythm guitarist in 2016, having also performed with The Rydells and Thief Club.