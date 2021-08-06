Hoobastank’s ‘The Reason’ Single Certified Four Times Platinum

One of Hoobastank's biggest songs has now become statistically a bigger success. According to the RIAA, the single "The Reason" has now been certified four times platinum for over four million units sold.

"The Reason" initially appeared on the 2003 album of the same name. It was Hoobastank's third album release and the full record had already been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

"The Reason" was the second single off the record after its late 2003 release. It reached gold status within a year, surpassing 500,000 copies sold on Oct. 25, 2004.

The song proved to be the band's big breakout. While scoring plenty of radio play with their previous album and singles, "The Reason" not only took off on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock charts, hitting No. 1 on both charts, but it also crossed over and hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

"The Reason" has endured over time, being picked up and used in the series finale of Friends and recently inspiring a TikTok phenomenon.

The band recently took part in the Summerland Tour with Everclear, Living Colour and Wheatus.

In addition to the double platinum The Reason album, Hoobastank have also hit the platinum mark with their self-titled 2002 album. Their 2006 follow-up, Every Man for Himself, has been certified gold (for 500,000 copies sold) by the RIAA.

Hoobastank, "The Reason"