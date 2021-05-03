The summer touring season is heating up and Everclear's annual 'Summerland' venture is back after the pandemic shut down live music last year. Appearing alongside the alt-rock icons are Living Colour, Hoobastank and Wheatus.

The 15-date trek will begin on July 2 in Middletown, New York before hitting a number of cities all the way through the end of the month. Currently, one date outside of July — Sept. 25 in Omaha, Nebraska — has been booked, but more stops are expected to be announced in the coming weeks once COVID mandates have been lifted in other areas.

"After personally fighting COVID—19 for two months and managing the lingering symptoms, I’m so grateful that the numbers are going down, the vaccines are going up, and that we’re getting the chance to tour the U.S. again," said Everclear frontman and Summerland Tour founder Art Alexakis.

"I couldn’t be more proud of this year’s lineup of legendary alternative bands. Living Colour, Hoobastank, and Wheatus have always been personal favorites of mine and I am so excited to share the stage with them this summer. I speak for the whole tour when I say we’re absolutely thrilled and grateful to get back out on the road and perform live again for our fans, friends, and family," he continued.

Hoobastank added, "After the tough and unprecedented year that everyone has gone through, we couldn’t be more excited to get out on the road again to play some live shows. It’s been way too long and we’re so eager and ready to see everyone’s faces once again. Throw in the fact it’s with some great bands that we have been big fans of for years and it makes it all the more special."

"If dreams come true this would be it for us, getting back out on tour, safely, with artists we've looked up to for decades," commented Wheatus frontman Brendan Brown, who encouraged, "Everyone, please get your vaccinations so we can all get our summer back, together."

Tickets go on sale on May 7 at 10AM local time here. See the full list of tour dates below.

Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank + Wheatus 2021 Tour Dates

Jul. 02 - Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange County Speedway

Jul. 03 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Orange Loop Arena

Jul. 08 - Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre

Jul. 09 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob's Texas

Jul. 11 - Cedar Park, Texas @ H-E-B Center

Jul. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

Jul. 16 - Terre Haute, Ind. @ The Mill

Jul. 17 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Jul. 22 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Jul. 23 - Black Mountain, N.C. @ Silverados

Jul. 24 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Jul. 28 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Jul. 30 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Von Braun Center Back Lot

Jul. 31 - Murfreesboro, Tenn. @ Hop Springs

Sep. 25 - Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato on the Block Festival

More dates are expected to be announced