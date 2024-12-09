Hot Mulligan Bullied Off X Over a Joke Post

Emo outfit Hot Mulligan have left the X social media platform after a joke posting resulted in some backlash online that apparently was the last straw for the group in keeping their account active.

Why Were Fans Upset With Hot Mulligan on X?

The band used the social media platform to promote their upcoming Ho-Ho-Hot Mulligan holiday show taking place Dec. 20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, but their choice of promotional material is what upset fans.

The group took a screenshot of a ChatGPT request in which the asked the artificial intelligence bot why they should by tickets for the Ho-Ho-Hot Mulligan show, with the response generating a three-pronged reply about the show. The posting was meant as a joke as the band has often kept up a more humorous presence with fans.

Artificial intelligence usage seems to be a hot button topic of late with people being critical of its implications in replacing human interactions.

That in turn led some fans to voice their displeasure over the usage of ChatGPT to the band through their social media account.

One person noted that it was "unethical, uncreative and overall corny as fuck." Another person called out the band's Chris Freeman for his combative responses when questioned over the usage. They noted, "Fans were trying to tell them it’s not a great idea to use AI and they just started being rude? They deleted the tweets but then kept going?"

Why Hot Mulligan Deleted Their X Account?

While the backlash over the post wasn't the full reason for leaving the social media platform, it did play a role in the decision to deactivate the band's X presence.

Speaking on the matter through Reddit, the group issued a statement in which they revealed their "exit statement." It can be read in full below:

Hey might as well make the exit statement here. I posted a screenshot of me asking ChatGPT why you should go to Ho-Ho-Hot Mulligan and Chat GPTs response. This was met with criticism that generative AI is bad. I am aware of the implications of generative AI, my tweet was a joke using AI AS the joke. I responded condescendingly to some people who criticized me. This caused people to get mad at me for being condescending. They requested I take accountability for using AI and make an apology for it and for being condescending and not being open to criticism. I am open to criticism, but I think criticizing anyone for use of Chat GPT for a joke is absurd and I responded as such. I don’t plan on ‘taking accountability’ for being condescending about it because I still think it was stupid criticism to make on my post that shared the same sentiment as what I was being criticized for. Therefore I will not apologize either. This is an inescapable situation I’ve found myself in on Twitter and only Twitter for a very long time now, so there is no more Hot Mulligan on Twitter. I was the last one posting and this is where I’m drawing the line I guess. Hope that clears things up.

What Fans + Peers Though About Hot Mulligan Deleting Their X Account

While some of the backlash fueled their exit, there was plenty of support once the band did leave the X social media platform.

"I won’t lie. I like Hot Mulligan even more now for NOT apologizing for people jumping down their throats personally," noted one fan. "Y’all are mad that hot mulligan didn’t apologize for using a chatgpt screenshot to promote a show as if they have ever been serious," added another.

One fan noted after seeing some of the drama play out, "Having a heart attack seeing people say Hot Mulligan is cancelled and then I found out it's for using chat gpt in a meme."

Another person offered, "Hot mulligan getting canceled for using AI is crazy work. i also think its funny that the angry fans think they'll apologize for it. hot mulligan is like the least likely band to apologize for a joke."

Elsewhere, Silent Planet's Garrett Russell got in on the conversation.

"There are so many valid things to be angry about in this world: political corruption, ecological crisis, genocide, rampant addiction, poverty… and instead people shit themselves over a band making a harmless joke, all the while remaining apathetic to real issues. what a shame," the singer stated.

When one fan noted the concerns over artificial intelligence, Russell responded, "Do you feel like their use of ai was a serious endorsement of ai? or that it was a complex task that required more energy than you’ve ever used?"

When another person suggested that deleting their account was "a bad look," Russell responded, "I disagree. i don’t think that participation on these websites are necessary, and i think they might be setting a positive example by moving away from social media sites that encourage adversarial discourse"

Hot Mulligan's Holiday Show

Taking it back to where this all started, Hot Mulligan will be putting on their Ho-Ho-Hot Mulligan holiday show Dec. 20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The concert taking place at The Intersection will also feature Tigers Jaw, Fireworks, You Blew It!, One Step Closer, TBA, Riley!, Harrison Gordon, If Kansas Had Trees, Stars Hollow, Bad Luck, Tiny Voices, Potionseller and Church Bus. Tickets are currently available.

A second show will take place Dec. 21 at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, finishing out the band's touring year. South American dates are booked for next March and additional festivals and tour dates in the U.S. and the U.K. are booked into the summer. See all stops and get ticketing info through the band's website.