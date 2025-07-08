In this week's brand new video, we present how Steve Buhl of 200 Stab Wounds learned to scream.

When we went to Ohio's Sonic Temple festival in May, 200 Stab Wounds were one of the many bands we spoke to, so we were able to hear about how Buhl discovered his own vocal style.

The band formed in Cleveland, Ohio in 2019, so they're a relatively new group, and they've released two studio albums so far (2021's Slave to the Scalpel and 2024's Manual Manic Procedures).

The vocalist recalled trying to create a bootleg Foo Fighters CD from his mom's ex-boyfriend's iTunes playlist when he was a teenager, and that's how he discovered bands such as Deicide, Cancer and Suffocation.

"When I first heard [death metal], I fucking hated it," Buhl admitted.

Eventually, he listened to Metallica, which led him to Slayer — and they were his "gateway band" to actually liking death metal.

"It's too much to comprehend when you're not pretty well-seasoned on it. When you go from Black Flag or GBH straight to that, it's a mindfuck," he explained.

Even after getting into death metal, though, he still didn't have any interest in doing vocals. That is, until he joined 200 Stab Wounds.

"Yeah, my family hates my vocals," he said, though adding that they've been supportive of his band and musical career nonetheless.

To hear more about Buhl's experience discovering his vocal talents, check out the "How I Learned to Scream" episode below. Be sure to subscribe to Loudwire on YouTube to see more new episodes in the coming weeks!

How Steve Buhl (200 Stab Wounds) Learned to Scream