Soulfly Announce 2022 U.S. Tour With 200 Stab Wounds

Soulfly have just announced a 2022 U.S. tour with support from 200 Stab Wounds. Soulfly’s lineup will consist of Max Cavalera and his son Zyon, along with Mike Leon on bass and Fear Factory’s Dino Cazares on guitar.

Soulfly returned to the road in August 2021 after the dismissal of longtime guitarist Marc Rizzo. After over a month on tour, Soulfly will perform live for the Tribe again beginning Feb. 7 in Las Vegas. The tour will run throughout the U.S. and finish up March 19 in Gallup, New Mexico. Tour support is TBA along with 200 Stab Wounds on certain dates.

"I’m more than thrilled to kick off the New Year with a tour! We will be playing songs from our upcoming new release!”

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale here. Check out the full list of dates below.

Soulfly 2022 U.S. Tour Dates:

2/07 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Rockstar Bar*

2/08 - Palmdale, Calif. @ Transplants*

2/09 - Oxnard, Calif. @ Oxnard PAC*

2/10 - Fresno, Calif. @ Strummer’s*

2/11 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Atrium

2/12 - Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse*

2/14 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone*

2/15 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post*

2/16 - Eugene, Ore. @ WOW Hall*

2/17 - Portland, Ore. @ BossaNova Ballroom

2/18 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon*

2/19 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Fawcett Hall at Alma Mater*

2/20 - Spokane, Wash. @ Big Dipper*

2/21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Big Dipper*

2/23 - Great Falls, Mont. @ The Newberry #

2/24 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station #

2/25 - Casper, Wy. @ Gaslight Social #

2/26 - Greeley, Colo. @ Moxi Theater %

2/28 - Fargo, N.D. @ The Aquarium #

3/01 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze #

3/02 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miramar Theater #

3/03 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Theater #

3/04 - Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House #

3/05 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live #

3/06 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East #

3/08 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Growler's #

3/09 - Little Rock, Texas @ Little Rock Music Hall #

3/10 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Whiskey Nights %

3/11 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea's %

3/12 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Rail Club %

3/13 - Shreveport, La. @ The Sand Bar %

3/15 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House of Rock %

3/16 - McAllen, Texas @ Cine El Rey Theatre %

3/17 - Laredo, Texas @ Cold Brew Rock Bar %

3/19 - Gallup, N.M. @ The Juggernaut Music %

* = Support TBD

# = with 200 STAB WOUNDS

% = No Support