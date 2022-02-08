It's on! Obituary are ready load up the gear, put some mileage on the wheels and hit the road again for a spring run of the eastern U.S. The band has just announced a new leg of dates under the "RedNeckRun III" bill.

“It’s time to put away the leather jackets and boots, bust out the flip flops and tank tops and prepare yourself for an outrageously, awkward yet undeniably amazing evening that could possibly turn into the best night of your life," state the group, adding, "The Florida Boys are at it again and are firing up the RV, checking the brake lines and high tailing it out of town and heading your way…so breaking out the SunBlock and prepare to Rock!"

Joining the band on the run will be Gruesome and 200 Stab Wounds. The tour gets underway March 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, with dates booked through April 10 in Birmingham, Alabama. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Tickets for Obituary's "RedNeckRun III" go on sale this Friday (Feb. 11). Check their website for ticketing details.

Obituary's 2022 "RedNeck Run III" Tour Dates:

March 18 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904

March 19t - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

March 20 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506

March 22 - Norfolk, Va. @ Elevation 27

March 23 - Millersville, Pa. @ Phantom Power

March 25 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

March 26 - Burlington, Vt. @ Nectar’s

March 27 - Albany, N.Y. @ Underground Live

March 29 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 30 - Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall

March 31 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co

April 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall

April 2 - Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ Grog Shop

April 4 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-fi

April 5 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud

April 6 - Harrisonburg, Va. @ The Golden Pony

April 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall

April 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

April 10 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco

