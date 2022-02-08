Obituary Announce ‘RedNeckRun III’ Tour With Gruesome + 200 Stab Wounds
It's on! Obituary are ready load up the gear, put some mileage on the wheels and hit the road again for a spring run of the eastern U.S. The band has just announced a new leg of dates under the "RedNeckRun III" bill.
“It’s time to put away the leather jackets and boots, bust out the flip flops and tank tops and prepare yourself for an outrageously, awkward yet undeniably amazing evening that could possibly turn into the best night of your life," state the group, adding, "The Florida Boys are at it again and are firing up the RV, checking the brake lines and high tailing it out of town and heading your way…so breaking out the SunBlock and prepare to Rock!"
Joining the band on the run will be Gruesome and 200 Stab Wounds. The tour gets underway March 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, with dates booked through April 10 in Birmingham, Alabama. See all the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Tickets for Obituary's "RedNeckRun III" go on sale this Friday (Feb. 11). Check their website for ticketing details.
Obituary's 2022 "RedNeck Run III" Tour Dates:
March 18 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904
March 19t - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
March 20 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Local 506
March 22 - Norfolk, Va. @ Elevation 27
March 23 - Millersville, Pa. @ Phantom Power
March 25 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
March 26 - Burlington, Vt. @ Nectar’s
March 27 - Albany, N.Y. @ Underground Live
March 29 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
March 30 - Amityville, N.Y. @ Amityville Music Hall
March 31 - Mechanicsburg, Pa. @ Lovedraft's Brewing Co
April 1 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall
April 2 - Cleveland Heights, Ohio @ Grog Shop
April 4 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-fi
April 5 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud
April 6 - Harrisonburg, Va. @ The Golden Pony
April 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Headliners Music Hall
April 9 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
April 10 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Zydeco