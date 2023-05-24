Huey Lewis Thanks Foo Fighters for Unexpected Shoutout in Livestream Concert

Yes, the Josh Freese reveal as the new touring drummer was the big news to come out of the Foo Fighters livestream concert over the weekend, but there was another act that got some unexpected love during the event. At one point during the informal performance, the Foo Fighters got sidetracked on a jam and discussion on the merits of Huey Lewis and the News' "Working for a Livin,'" and Lewis himself caught notice.

In the corresponding video taken from the "Preparing Music for Concerts" livestream, Chris Shiflett takes the lead both playing the familiar guitar line and singing a portion of "Workin' for a Livin'," with the rest of the band eventually starting to join in. Pat Smear joyously throws up some devil horns, before Dave Grohl stops down and asks what it was that Shiflett was playing.

Grohl then asks, "Was that on Sports?," which was Lewis' biggest album, before Smear corrects him that it came on the album before [Picture This]. "I believe that hit was just as big as the other hits," says Grohl, with Smear noting, "It was the build up to Sports, you know what I'm saying? It was like, 'Wait! We gotta pay attention to this band.'" Bassist Nate Mendel then throws in a wry Sports pun that gets a chuckle from the group.

The discussion of Huey Lewis and the News' early works managed to garner Lewis' attention, with the singer tweeting about it online with gratitude. "Thank you to the @foofighters for the flattering words about 'Workin' for a Livin',' Sports, and our music in general. It was an honor to be talked about in your 'Preparing Music For Concerts' video. #foofighters #hueylewisandthenews

A Deeper Huey Lewis & the News Dive

As Pat Smear noted in the video, "Workin' for a Livin'" was part of the pre-Sports album, Picture This, which was the band's second release. As Lewis and his band had not yet caught the attention of the mainstream, "Workin' for a Livin'" was a minor radio hit, cracking the Mainstream Rock chart at No. 20 while just missing out on the Top 40 of Billboard's Hot 100 peaking at No. 41. The song did however become a staple of Huey Lewis & the News shows, becoming one of their most popular songs. It currently sits as the third most played song in their catalog in the statistics provided by Setlist.fm. The song was the fourth to be issued off the Picture This album, following "Do You Believe in Love," "Hope You Love Me Like You Say You Do," and "Tattoo (Giving It All Up for Love)."

Huey Lewis & the News, "Workin' for a Livin'"

As for the band's 1983 album Sports that was frequently referenced in the clip, it was the band's commercial breakout, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and achieving a 7 times platinum certification in the U.S. It spawned the singles "Heart and Soul," "I Want a New Drug," "The Heart of Rock & Roll," "If This Is It," "Finally Found a Home" and "Walking on a Thin Line." It also earned the band a pair of Grammy nominations, including "The Heart of Rock & Roll" being nominated for Record of the Year in 1985.

READ MORE: 10 Best (and Very Different) Covers of Foo Fighters' 'Everlong'

With Foo Fighters being known for incorporating covers into their sets, might we have some room for Huey Lewis & the News, perhaps even with Shiflett taking the lead? Time will tell as Foo Fighters are returning to the road, with the newly installed Josh Freese behind the drum kit, in support of their But Here We Are album. Be sure to get your tickets here.