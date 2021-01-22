Hyro the Hero + Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas Rock New Banger ‘Retaliation Generation’
Brace yourself! Hyro the Hero has dropped a new banger with a little help from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. The song is titled "Retaliation Generation" and you can hear the in-your-face rocker in the player below.
"'Retaliation Generation' is a great song that represents the style of music I have come to be known for," Hyro shares. "Having Spencer sing the hook and Matt Good on production blasted this track into 'anthem' territory."
He adds, "I think this song captures the emotion of what this generation feels in this crazy time we are living in. It's full on attack mode right from the beginning it’s such a great feeling when an artist like Spencer helps take a song like this to the next level. I want anybody who listens to this song to be a voice. Stand up for what you believe in."
"All I kept hearing from my people is how sick Hyro the Hero is, so I checked him out at The Viper Room, and it reminded me of the first time I saw Rage Against the Machine," Charnas recalls. "It was just off-the-chain, unbridled energy and I knew I wanted to be a part of it, and was lucky enough to be asked."
The singer continues, "I think with everything going on in the last several years, our generation is holding people accountable. It's a movement in terms of a 'You ain't getting away with this shit anymore.' It's a battle cry." He continues, "I think it's got such a cool overall message of not letting trials and tribulations of the world get you down. I think people can be their own worst enemy, and this is a song of empowerment. You can fight for what you believe in. It’s up to you to put up or shut up."
Check out the lyrics for "Retaliation Generation" below and you can pick up the song via the platform of your choosing here.
We are the youth
We are intelligence
We are the truth
We are the future
We are resistance
We cannot lose
What are you waiting for you a
You a sleeping giant
We can change the chorus you can't
You can't keep us quiet
We apply pressure
Overcame aggressors
Overthrew oppressors
No, you can't suppress us
Our time is now
Speak it to existence
We run from nothing
We the resistance
We are the, we are the anonymous with no faces
We are the, we are the savages of a nation
We are the, we are the leaders of the invasion
Retaliation generation
"All that hating maynnneee"
They despise us cause we defiant
This alliance gone start a riot
This alliance cannot be quiet
This alliance can't be divided
We so combative
They don't like to be challenged
We so massive
You don't want no static
When we pull together
They don't like the temperature
No you can't suppress us
We surrender never
Our time is now
Speak it to existence
We run from nothing
We are resistance
We are the, we are the anonymous with no faces
We are the, we are the savages of a nation
We are the, we are the leaders of the invasion
Retaliation generation
We're breaking down these walls
Fists in the air as we watch them fall
Our time is now no time to waste
How you gonna run when there's no escape
Ain't no escape
Runaway runaway
Ain't no escape
Runaway runaway
Devour these cowards
It's time for our power
They ducking for cover
They run and they scour
Shivering, naked and cold
Cause they been exposed
How does it feel to be dethroned
We are the, we are the anonymous with no faces
We are the, we are the savages of a nation
We are the, we are the leaders of the invasion
Retaliation generation
We're breaking down these walls
Fists in the air as we watch them fall
Our time is now no time to waste
How you gonna run when there's no escape
Hyro the Hero will also take place in a Twitch livestream event today (Jan. 22) at 4PM ET / 1PM PT. Hyro will be joined by Charnas, Fire From the Gods' AJ Channer and Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce. You can RSVP for the Twitch livestream here.
Also Hyro the Hero will take part in a Saturday livestream that includes Ill Nino and Fire From the Gods. The event takes place at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT and tickets are on sale here.
Hyro the Hero Featuring Spencer Charnas, "Retaliation Generation"