Hyro the Hero + Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas Rock New Banger ‘Retaliation Generation’

Brace yourself! Hyro the Hero has dropped a new banger with a little help from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills. The song is titled "Retaliation Generation" and you can hear the in-your-face rocker in the player below.

"'Retaliation Generation' is a great song that represents the style of music I have come to be known for," Hyro shares. "Having Spencer sing the hook and Matt Good on production blasted this track into 'anthem' territory."

He adds, "I think this song captures the emotion of what this generation feels in this crazy time we are living in. It's full on attack mode right from the beginning it’s such a great feeling when an artist like Spencer helps take a song like this to the next level. I want anybody who listens to this song to be a voice. Stand up for what you believe in."

"All I kept hearing from my people is how sick Hyro the Hero is, so I checked him out at The Viper Room, and it reminded me of the first time I saw Rage Against the Machine," Charnas recalls. "It was just off-the-chain, unbridled energy and I knew I wanted to be a part of it, and was lucky enough to be asked."

The singer continues, "I think with everything going on in the last several years, our generation is holding people accountable. It's a movement in terms of a 'You ain't getting away with this shit anymore.' It's a battle cry." He continues, "I think it's got such a cool overall message of not letting trials and tribulations of the world get you down. I think people can be their own worst enemy, and this is a song of empowerment. You can fight for what you believe in. It’s up to you to put up or shut up."

Check out the lyrics for "Retaliation Generation" below and you can pick up the song via the platform of your choosing here.

We are the youth

We are intelligence

We are the truth

We are the future

We are resistance

We cannot lose What are you waiting for you a

You a sleeping giant

We can change the chorus you can't

You can't keep us quiet

We apply pressure

Overcame aggressors

Overthrew oppressors

No, you can't suppress us Our time is now

Speak it to existence

We run from nothing

We the resistance We are the, we are the anonymous with no faces

We are the, we are the savages of a nation

We are the, we are the leaders of the invasion

Retaliation generation "All that hating maynnneee"

They despise us cause we defiant

This alliance gone start a riot

This alliance cannot be quiet

This alliance can't be divided We so combative

They don't like to be challenged

We so massive

You don't want no static

When we pull together

They don't like the temperature

No you can't suppress us

We surrender never Our time is now

Speak it to existence

We run from nothing

We are resistance We are the, we are the anonymous with no faces

We are the, we are the savages of a nation

We are the, we are the leaders of the invasion

Retaliation generation We're breaking down these walls

Fists in the air as we watch them fall

Our time is now no time to waste

How you gonna run when there's no escape Ain't no escape

Runaway runaway

Ain't no escape

Runaway runaway Devour these cowards

It's time for our power

They ducking for cover

They run and they scour

Shivering, naked and cold

Cause they been exposed

How does it feel to be dethroned We are the, we are the anonymous with no faces

We are the, we are the savages of a nation

We are the, we are the leaders of the invasion

Retaliation generation We're breaking down these walls

Fists in the air as we watch them fall

Our time is now no time to waste

How you gonna run when there's no escape

Hyro the Hero will also take place in a Twitch livestream event today (Jan. 22) at 4PM ET / 1PM PT. Hyro will be joined by Charnas, Fire From the Gods' AJ Channer and Asking Alexandria's Ben Bruce. You can RSVP for the Twitch livestream here.

Also Hyro the Hero will take part in a Saturday livestream that includes Ill Nino and Fire From the Gods. The event takes place at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT and tickets are on sale here.

Hyro the Hero Featuring Spencer Charnas, "Retaliation Generation"