Christmas is the season of giving and I Prevail singer Brian Burkheiser really upped the ante, paying off the mortgage on his dad's house as a thank you for everything he's done as a loving parent.

The touching moment was captured on video and shared on the co-frontman's Instagram page, where he rejoiced in finally reaching the finish line of his ambitious goal. In the clip, his father reads a card while sitting on the couch, while his son holds up a sign that reads "DEBT FREE / It's paid off," which he sees once he's done reading the card.

In disbelief, Burkheiser's father slumps into the couch. "Your mortgage is paid off, my man. It's paid off," the singer said in the moment. "We're getting you out of that job and you're gonna be able to spend all sorts of time with mom and us. You're not gonna have to drive two-and-a-half hours to work anymore. So, 50 grand is going toward your mortgage to pay it off and starting the next chapter of everything."

"Tonight, I did something that I’ve been dreaming of for years. I was able to pay off my pops mortgage and get him one step closer to retirement," wrote Burkheiser on Instagram.

"Dad, I love you more than words can express," the post continued. "You and mom have worked your asses off to give our family the world and supported me through all the highs and lows. At my lowest point when I was ready to leave I Prevail you pushed me to not let go of my dream and fight through the trauma. The least I can do now is try to pay you back for everything you’ve given me over this life. This will be a day I never forget."

Members of Breaking Benjamin, Beartooth, Wage War, Fozzy, Machine Head, Pierce the Veil, We Came as Romans and As It Is all commented in celebration of the singer's generous gift.

Watch the clip below and see the sign Burkheiser held up in the next slide. There's a bonus picture further down the page too — the family Christmas photo with three cats and two dogs.

I Prevail's second album, Trauma was released earlier this year and can be purchased here. Catch the band on the road in 2020 with Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and Ice Nine Kills at these dates.