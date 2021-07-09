Horror-themed metalcore icons Ice Nine Kills will release their sequel album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, this October, just two weeks before Halloween. Available now is a video for the debut single, "Hip to Be Scared," which features a guest appearance by Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix.

The song's title is a cheeky reference to the 1986 Huey Lewis and the News hit song "Hip to Be Square" and there's even a brief nod to the main melody from the pop-rock standout. "Hip to Be Scared" is another one of Ice Nine Kills' signature blend of cinema and metal (cinemetal?), where soaring vocal lines from frontman Spencer Charnas and Shaddix take listeners on a picturesque journey with spoken word dialogue to help connect things to the world of film.

"True to horror franchise tradition, there is always a sequel... The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood follows in the bloody footsteps of its predecessor, paying tribute to 13 more of the most gruesome tales to ever grace the silver screen," offered Charnas, who continued, "In this latest INK offering, the last album and video series is portrayed as a work of fiction. The new story line thrusts the band into a brutal 'real world' slaying. The only traces of the crime are 13 songs left behind by the suspected killer..."

"We can’t wait to share this next chapter with you, and to welcome you to the sinister state of mind that will soon be known the world over as, Horrorwood, added the frontman. "The first stop on the tour is 1980s New York City’s 'greed is good' scene, where a certain hot shot investment banker has a rather violent dirty secret...," he trailed off.

Watch the music video for "Hip to Be Scared" below the lyrics (via Genius) and view the artwork for The Silver Scream 2 further down the page.

The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood drops on Oct. 15 on Fearless Records. Pre-save the album here.

Ice Nine Kills, "Hip to be Scared" Lyrics

[Verse 1: Spencer Charnas]

In the wealthiest sections

A killer complexion is often a great alibi

Valentino couture mixed with violence and gore

"Well, I guess I'm a pretty sick guy"

With my beauty routines and a fridge full of spleens

Some might say it's extreme but it's time to say goodbye [Chorus: Spencer Charnas]

So to hell with good intentions

So to hell with where I'll go

But the devil makes exceptions

For all American psychos [Interlude: Spencer Charnas]

"Patrick, where are you going?'

"I'm just leaving"

"But why?"

"I have to rеturn some video tapes" [Verse 2: Spencer Charnas]

You'll find no еscape once you're captured on tape

I'm aware it's a bit avant-garde

"[?] fuckin [?] face to pieces"

Kept only craving without ever grieving

But wait, let me give you my card

"That's bone"

There is no real me, just a stark entity that cannot be redeemed

So it's time to say goodbye

[Chorus: Spencer Charnas]

So to hell with good intentions

So to hell with where I'll go

But the devil makes exceptions

For all American psychos

Hold my calls

I'll kill them all

So to hell with good intentions

For all American psychos [Skit: Spencer Charnas & Jacoby Shaddix]

"Do you like Ice Nine Kills?"

"Not really"

"Their early work was a little bit too scene for me but when The Silver Scream came out I think they really came into their own commercially and artistically. The whole album has a refined melodic sensibility that really makes it a cut above the rest"

"Hey Paul" [Verse 3: Spencer Charnas]

"You've reached the offices of?, please leave a message?"

Eric, Hello

As my lawyer, you know I'm psychotic but I've crossed the line

I've killed Rufus, then Mika, Jose with a knife

But I don't think I'm gonna get away with it, this time [Chorus 2: Spencer Charnas & Jacoby Shaddix]

To hell with good intentions

To hell is where I'll go

But the devil makes exceptions

For all American psychos

Hold my calls

I'll kill them all

So to hell with good intentions

For all American

American Psychos

Ice Nine Kills, "Hip to be Scared" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix

Ice Nine Kills, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood Album Art

Fearless Records