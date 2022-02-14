Ice Nine Kills Have a Gory Valentine’s Day in ‘Take Your Pick’ Music Video

Ice Nine Kills on Monday (Feb. 14) released a gory animated music video for their song "Take Your Pick."

The tune comes from the slasher-core purveyors' 2021 album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, and it features guest vocals from Cannibal Corpse's George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher.

The video arrived just in time for Valentine's Day. Like the track itself, it honors the 1981 slasher My Bloody Valentine, the film that inspired a 2009 remake, My Bloody Valentine 3D, and, perhaps most notably to listeners, the name of the Kevin Shields-led shoegaze act. However, Ice Nine Kills aren't gazing at any shoes; they stick to the horror theme for their song and clip. (Not to mention the rest of Silver Scream 2.)

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas said, "To pay tribute to one of the most vicious slashers of the 1980s, we knew we had to cook up a video and musical number with only two things in mind — brutality and poor taste. We are honored to have the legendary Corpsegrinder providing his signature vocal assault, which will hopefully disembowel the listener."

He added, "With so many ways to die this Valentine's Day, take your pick…"

The video was directed and animated by Dewald de la Rey. Charnas and de la Ray wrote the script. It includes background designs and video editing by Dylan Souter and sound design by Joe Occhiuti.

Ice Nine Kills have also revealed a unique merchandise capsule to accompany the "Take Your Pick" video. The group will tour North America alongside Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White on this spring's The Trinity of Terror Tour. Get your tickets here.

Ice Nine Kills, "Take Your Pick" Video Stills

Ice Nine Kills, "Take Your Pick" Music Video