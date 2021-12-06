Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White + Ice Nine Kills Announce 2022 Triple Co-Headlining Tour
Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills are teaming up for the 2022 "Trinity of Terror" triple co-headlining North American tour and have just revealed all 31 tour dates.
Both Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills released new records late in 2021 — The Phantom Tomorrow and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, respectively, while Motionless in White dropped the standalone single "Timebomb" over the summer while confirming that the successor to 2019's Disguise would arrive next year.
The "Trinity of Terror" run kicks off in Mesa, Arizona on March 17 and will finish up on the East Coast in Norfolk, Virginia on April 27 as the three theatrical groups bring what is guaranteed to be a memorable night of headlining performances.
Tickets are available for purchase starting tomorrow (Dec. 7) at 10AM local time here and you can view the complete list of stops directly below.
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White + Ice Nine Kills Triple Co-Headlining 2022 Tour Dates
March 17 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater
March 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
March 19 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Joes Civic
March 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
March 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino
March 23 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Center
March 25 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
March 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Salt Air
March 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Grand Junction Convention Center
March 29 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom
March 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
April 01 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
April 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 03 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena
April 04 - Fargo, N.D. @ Butler Arena at RRV Fairground
April 06 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
April 07 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
April 08 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Pavilion at Pan Am
April 09 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
April 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks
April 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome
April 14 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
April 15 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater
April 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
April 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company
April 21 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*
April 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*
April 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairground*
April 24 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
April 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore
April 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
*Radio Show