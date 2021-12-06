Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills are teaming up for the 2022 "Trinity of Terror" triple co-headlining North American tour and have just revealed all 31 tour dates.

Both Black Veil Brides and Ice Nine Kills released new records late in 2021 — The Phantom Tomorrow and The Silver Scream 2: Welcome to Horrorwood, respectively, while Motionless in White dropped the standalone single "Timebomb" over the summer while confirming that the successor to 2019's Disguise would arrive next year.

The "Trinity of Terror" run kicks off in Mesa, Arizona on March 17 and will finish up on the East Coast in Norfolk, Virginia on April 27 as the three theatrical groups bring what is guaranteed to be a memorable night of headlining performances.

Tickets are available for purchase starting tomorrow (Dec. 7) at 10AM local time here and you can view the complete list of stops directly below.

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White + Ice Nine Kills Triple Co-Headlining 2022 Tour Dates

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills

March 17 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater

March 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

March 19 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Joes Civic

March 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino

March 23 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Center

March 25 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

March 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Salt Air

March 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Grand Junction Convention Center

March 29 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom

March 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 01 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

April 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 03 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

April 04 - Fargo, N.D. @ Butler Arena at RRV Fairground

April 06 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

April 07 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

April 08 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Pavilion at Pan Am

April 09 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

April 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

April 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome

April 14 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

April 15 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

April 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

April 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

April 21 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

April 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*

April 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairground*

April 24 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

April 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

April 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

*Radio Show