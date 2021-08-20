Motionless in White have returned, releasing their first new original music since 2020 with Friday's (Aug. 20) arrival of "Timebomb," a dark but uplifting — and heavy — single from the Chris Motionless-led metalcore outfit whose uniqueness extends well beyond genre.

The song, which points to a new album from the band at some point next year, pairs with a Logan Beaver-helmed video that pictures a society living under a doomsday threat. The visuals play off the tune's incendiary drive, one that ultimately concedes to a hopeful outlook.

Check out "Timebomb" toward the bottom of this post.

Chris Motionless said on Friday, "We are really excited to release a new piece of music to bridge the gap between all of the COVID downtime and our next record coming in 2022. 'Timebomb' felt like a great stand-alone track to touch on the heavier side of the band and to give fans something to headbang to during our return to touring."

Indeed, Motionless in White are set to tour the U.S. next month with support from Light the Torch, Silent Planet and Dying Wish, their first major trek since the pandemic began. See the dates below and get tickets here.

"It feels so good to be getting back to work," Motionless added, "and 'Timebomb' feels like a perfect way to celebrate 'the next normal.'"

Motionless in White fans who prefer the act's heavier output would likely agree, as the new tune is a far cry from this spring's synthwave version of the band's hallmark jam "Voices," originally from 2017's Graveyard Shift. The group's last album Disguise came out in 2019.

Motionless in White, "Timebomb" Visualizer

Motionless in White, "Timebomb" Single Art

Roadrunner Records

Motionless in White, Light the Torch, Silent Planet + Dying Wish Summer 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 5 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma *

Sept. 7 – Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

Sept. 8 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Sept. 10 – Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sept. 11 – Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 12 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration *

Sept. 14 – Wilmington, Del. @ The Queen

Sept. 15 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Westcott Theater

Sept. 17 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Sept. 18 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Sept. 19 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 21 – Nashville, Tenn.. @ Cannery Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Sept. 24 – Orlanda, Fla. @ Rebel Rock *

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

* Motionless in White only (festival date)