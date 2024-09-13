Motionless in White Respond to Fans Angry About Lyric Change in Classic Song

Motionless in White have issued a 10th anniversary re-release of Reincarnate on vinyl, but one re-recording of the title track has received some pushback from fans. Singer Chris Motionless has addressed some of the criticism in a new social media post.

Included in the vinyl reissue are new mixes of the singles "Reincarnate" and "Contemptress," but a new "Reincarnate" mix titled "Reincarnate: Reincarnated" has fans upset over a one word change. The new version features the removal of the word "bitch" from the line "Bitch you give a fucking aspirin a headache."

As fans began to notice the omission and comment about it online, singer Chris Motionless offered a response, as well as a "make good" offer.

What Did Chris Motionless Say About the "Reincarnate" Lyric Change?

In responding to a person who shared the hashtag #NOTMYREINCARNATE" in speaking about the song on the X platform, Motionless stated that he didn't "censor" that line, but did admit he had grown uncomfortable with it over time.

"LOL I didn’t censor the bitch part. I think the whole line is cringe and out of place with the song, but the bitch in there made it even worse to me and I couldn’t stand to do it again," said the singer, before offering. "Didn’t realize it was a big line for fans. I’ll put an extra one in on the next record. Deal."

How Fans Responded to Chris Motionless

Having some fun with it, fans delivered some humorous responses to Motionless' declaration about the new version of the track. "More bitches from Chris? I am IN," offered one fan. "But Chris, we love cringe," suggested another.

"Chris you can not rob us of our beloved cussing. "Bitch, you'd give an aspirin a headache!!!" Is MIW lyric gold," proclaimed another fan. See some of the responses below.

Does the lyric change anything for you? Have a listen to Motionless in White's "Reincarnate: Reincarnated" below.

Motionless in White, "Reincarnate: Reincarnated"