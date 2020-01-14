Experimental metallers Igorrr have just announced the release date for their fourth studio album, Spirituality and Distortion. Igorrr have also unveiled a new clip for “Very Noise,” an electronic cut with metal influence and thick grooves.

Igorrr’s breakout album, Savage Sinusoid, came in 2017. It smashed preconceptions of what a metal act could do, drifting from black and death metal to electronic and classical music. "Getting stuck in only one emotion is very boring to me; life is a wide range of emotions - sometimes you're happy, sometimes you're sad, angry, pissed off, nostalgic or blown away," says Igorrr mastermind Gautier Serre. "Life is not only one color. These 14 tracks are a journey through different states of mind I've been through."

Spirituality and Distortion will feature accordion players, violinists, oudists and more, but metal fans will rejoice in Cannibal Corpse vocalist Corpsegrinder’s inclusion in the record.

We had the honor to welcome my personal favorite musical hero on this album: George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. He screams on the track 'Parpaing', and his legendary voice brings the heaviness this track deserved,” Serre adds. “George is like the final boss of death metal. Like on a video game you have the final boss who is the strongest, George is the best in death metal singing. Due to the extreme heaviness and violence of his voice, I found it very much coherent to contrast it with a cheap tune of 8bit music which is the least heavy music on earth. The contrast is beautiful to my ears."

Igorrr’s Spirituality and Distortion will arrive on March 27 via Metal Blade Records. Check out the video for “Very Noise” below along with the new album’s track listing. To pre-order Spirituality and Distortion, click here.

Metal Blade

Igorrr, Spirituality And Distortion Track Listing:

1. Downgrade Desert

2. Nervous Waltz

3. Very Noise

4. Hollow Tree

5. Camel Dancefloor

6. Parpaing

7. Musette Maximum

8. Himalaya Massive Ritual

9. Lost in Introspection

10. Overweight Poesy

11. Paranoid Bulldozer Italiano

12. Barocco Satani

13. Polyphonic Rust

14. Kung-Fu Chèvre