Ill Nino Members Seeking Restraining Order Against Former Guitarist + Girlfriend

Longtime Ill Nino drummer Dave Chavarri and bassist Laz Pina are among those seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction against the group's former guitarist Marc Rizzo and his live-in girlfriend, claiming an ongoing campaign of harassment.

What Is the Lawsuit Between the Onetime Ill Nino Bandmates About?

Chavarri and Pina and their wives have taken legal action against Rizzo, his live-in girlfriend Christine Samaroo and three "John Doe's" who are believed to be individuals that have not yet been identified but are believed to have worked in association with Samaroo in the alleged actions against the two Ill Nino members and their wives.

In documents filed by Chavarri, Pina and their wives and shared publicly, they've applied for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction in the 14th judicial district court in Dallas, Texas. They are seeking financial relief as well as a judgment on additional relief they are deemed entitled to as possibly granted by a court case.

Within the filing, it's alleged that beginning in or around 2022, a war of online harassment through social media and other modalities was conducted against the two musicians and their wives. Initially, the harassment was allegedly perpetrated against the wives through a series of online attacks using fake accounts to spread false rumors about their character. They claim it was Samaroo who would spy primarily on Chavarri's wife and comment on anything she would post on socials.

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The harassment was said to have escalated to personal attacks on the drummer and his character while disclosing confidential personal information. Additional false allegations are then said to have made to Pina's wife about her husband's character.

According to the filing, Rizzo had apologized to Chavarri and Pina about Samaroo's online behavior, but even after the apologies, the harassment continued. They now claim that Samaroo has engaged others to continue the campaign of intimidation and harassment.

Chavarri and Pina's application also shares that Chavarri has been accused by the defendants of illegal and unsavory business practices concerning his touring rental business. They also share that Rizzo had reached out to customers and friends of the drummer defaming the business and trying to impact future contracts.

As such, they claim that these actions have caused financial injury and they are seeking damages.

What Are the Counts Filed?

There are five counts within the legal documents. The first two concern libel per se and business disparagement, the second two are for tortious interference within existing and potential contracts and business relationships. The fifth count concerns the application for a temporary restraining order and temporary injunction.

The plaintiffs alleged the actions against them were "intentional, willful, wanton and with malice." They are asking for a jury trial seeking a financial judgement and have asked for the restraining order an injunction to be filed.

The Ill Nino History

Dave Chavarri remains the only original member of Ill Nino, with Rizzo joining not long after the band formed. Pina was added as the bassist about a year after the group's formation.

Rizzo was the band's lead guitarist until 2003 and returned for a stint between 2021 and 2024.

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