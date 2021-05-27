Massive prize bundles from the likes of Black Sabbath (including an autographed Tony Iommi guitar), Judas Priest (featuring a framed CD collection signed by the band) and Motorhead (a deluxe album box set) among several others, are available to win as part of a new #ILoveMetal raffle to help support underemployed and out-of-work concert stage crew in the United Kingdom.

Each prize pack will be awarded in separate drawing, and entry tickets cost a minimum donation of £5 (roughly $7) per draw. The more one enters, the more chances they have to win.

The raffle's the latest contest from the #ILoveLive campaign, spearhead by U.K. stage crew charity Stagehand and concert promoters David Stopps, Ian McAndrew and Tom Schroeder. In February, #ILoveLive hosted a contest that gave listeners the chance to win prizes from Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters and Muse. It followed similar raffles in 2020 that helped raise £546,000 (about $766,000) for stage crew. Because of COVID-19's continued effect on tours and concert workers' needs, Stagehand is doing it again.

"When I heard about the 10th suicide among stage crew in late August I knew I had to do something," Stopps told Louder earlier this year. "Stage crew are not only suffering great financial hardship, but most are also experiencing mental ill-health. Money raised from these prize draws will actually save lives and help to safeguard their future."

Added Crowdfunder's Rob Love, "The #ILoveLive campaign on Crowdfunder is critical to supporting the 'behind the scenes' workers in the live music industry. Without roadies, there won't be a live events industry, even when COVID restrictions are lifted. Crowdfunding is a way for communities to come together to support causes close to their heart, and this is a great example of how the music industry is pulling together to help each other in a time of need."

See all the individual #ILoveMetal prize packs at the campaign's Crowdfunder site. Below, take a look at all that's available to win.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

Bundle 1 - Black Sabbath

Description: "A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win this exclusive bundle from the founders of heavy metal themselves; Black Sabbath. In collaboration with Laney, Gibson & Epiphone, this incredible collection was donated by the legends that are Tony Iommi and artist Krusher Joule."

Bundle 2 - Nuclear Blast

Description: "The world’s biggest independent metal label Nuclear Blast have kindly supported the ILoveMetal campaign with this stunning package, comprising limited-edition packages from Slayer, Lamb of God, Nightwish, My Dying Bride, Anthrax and Kreator."

Bundle 3 - Download Festival

Description: "A pair of VIP tickets for Download 2022 (featuring amongst many others Iron Maiden, Korn and Deftones) would be an incredible prize on their own…but the winner also receives a Nightwish Live Tour Sold Out Framed Poster Presentation, and Download merchandise."

Bundle 4 - My Dying Bride

Description: "This bundle of limited edition, extremely-rare My Dying Bride merchandise and memorabilia would literally take a lifetime to collect, added to which most items are signed by the band. This is the ultimate My Dying Bride collection, unmatched anywhere on the planet!"

Bundle 5 - BMG x Motorhead

Description: "Donated by BMG, this comprises a Limited Edition/Rare Motorhead Ace of Spades - Box Set, and the Motorhead 1979 - Double Vinyl Box Set."

Bundle 6 - Earache Records

Description: "This stunning bundle with numerous one-of-a-kind rarities has been kindly donated by Earache Records….don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bag this hyper-rare, highly-collectable package."

Bundle 7 - U.K. Metal Merger Bundle

Description: "Partly featuring items donated by the bands and artists that contributed to the U.K. Metal Merger ‘In Solitude’ campaign (My Dying Bride, Cradle of Filth, Kill II This etc.) this bundle includes a Jackson Sharkfin guitar, t-shirts, rare vinyl, and a killer Brainfreeze package!"

Bundle 8 - Judas Priest

Description: "Heavy Metal legends Judas Priest whose influence on generations of musicians and metal-heads is incalculable, have supported the Stagehand cause with this killer bundle."

Bundle 9 - 5B Artists and Media Bundle

Description: "Featuring items from Behemoth, Kreator, King Diamond, Mercyful Fate and Tesseract. Courtesy of Bravado and King's Road merchandise, this bundle includes signed items by Nergal (Behemoth)."