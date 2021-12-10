Immolation Release First New Song in Five Years, Announce Album + Tour With Imperial Triumphant

One of the heaviest tours of 2022 is coming to North America this winter. Death metal legends Immolation will bring the new masked face of experimental metal, Imperial Triumphant, on the road alongside death/doom up-and-comers Mortiferum. Immolation have also released the new song “Apostle” from the upcoming album Acts of God.

Immolation’s Acts of God, their first album in five years, will be released Feb. 18 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here. The first single, “Apostle,” is a classic piece of Immolation violence, blending dark moods with break-neck death metal. Listen to the crushing track below and check out its lyrics below.

Immolation, "Apostle"

Immolation, "Apostle" Lyrics

From the bloodied altars

Of the wicked king

Come poison doctrines

Of Godless rage From the fetid gutters

Of sickened minds

Come corrosive diatribes

Aimed to destroy Lead them to madness

Let me haunt you with these words

This chorus of evil

Resounding, dark, triumphant Worship and trust, devote yourselves to us

Murderous lust, follow through you must In flashing scenes of horror

Come pestilential storms

Piercing placid dreams

Awoken by our thunder Explosive bursts of death

Bring coffins to the earth

In chaotic waves of hate

The skies rain down our venom Sacrifice, the hounds will bleed

Crippling fear, bait them with terror

Growing beneath, our roots, so far will reach

Programmed to destroy, our perfect soldier Forever the monster

Our secrets held deep

After the purge

Their silence will keep Lead them to sorrow

Through taunting cryptic verse

This chorus of pain

Resounding, dark, triumphant

Immolation received near-universal acclaim for their most recent album, 2017’s Atonement, as have Imperial Triumphant for their 2020 breakout album, Alphaville. Multiple generations of top-tier metal will collide for the 2022 tour, giving fans a unique banquet full of metal’s evolution over four decades.

The tour will kick off Feb. 18 in Richmond, Va., and will end on March 19 in New York City. Imperial Triumphant will play until March 13, with Black Anvil taking over from March 15-18. For the tour’s final show in New York City, Immolation and Black Anvil will be joined by Demolition Hammer, Mortician and Funeral Leech.

Check out the full list of 2022 ‘Acts of God’ North American tour dates below and click here to grab tickets.

Immolation 2022 North American Tour Dates:

With IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT and MORTIFERUM

Feb. 18 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry

Feb. 19 - Huntington, W.V. @ V Club

Feb. 20 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

Feb. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven

Feb. 24 - Houston, Texas @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

Feb. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Feb. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Feb. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

March 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

March 02 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

March 04 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

March 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

March 06 - Vancouver, B.C. @ The Rickshaw

March 08 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

March 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

March 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

March 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's

March 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop

With BLACK ANVIL and MORTIFERUM

March 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

March 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

March 17 - Montréal, Quebec @ Petite Campus

March 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Upstairs

With DEMOLITION HAMMER, MORTICIAN, BLACK ANVIL and FUNERAL LEECH

March 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Immolation, Acts of God Album Artwork + Track Listing:

Nuclear Blast

1. Abandoned

2. An Act of God

3. The Age of No Light

4. Noose of Thorns

5. Shed the Light

6. Blooded

7. Overtures of the Wicked

8. Immoral Stain

9. Incineration Procession

10. Broken Prey

11. Derelict of Spirit

12. When Halos Burn

13. Let the Darkness In

14. And the Flames Wept

15. Apostle