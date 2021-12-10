Immolation Release First New Song in Five Years, Announce Album + Tour With Imperial Triumphant
One of the heaviest tours of 2022 is coming to North America this winter. Death metal legends Immolation will bring the new masked face of experimental metal, Imperial Triumphant, on the road alongside death/doom up-and-comers Mortiferum. Immolation have also released the new song “Apostle” from the upcoming album Acts of God.
Immolation’s Acts of God, their first album in five years, will be released Feb. 18 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here. The first single, “Apostle,” is a classic piece of Immolation violence, blending dark moods with break-neck death metal. Listen to the crushing track below and check out its lyrics below.
Immolation, "Apostle"
Immolation, "Apostle" Lyrics
From the bloodied altars
Of the wicked king
Come poison doctrines
Of Godless rage
From the fetid gutters
Of sickened minds
Come corrosive diatribes
Aimed to destroy
Lead them to madness
Let me haunt you with these words
This chorus of evil
Resounding, dark, triumphant
Worship and trust, devote yourselves to us
Murderous lust, follow through you must
In flashing scenes of horror
Come pestilential storms
Piercing placid dreams
Awoken by our thunder
Explosive bursts of death
Bring coffins to the earth
In chaotic waves of hate
The skies rain down our venom
Sacrifice, the hounds will bleed
Crippling fear, bait them with terror
Growing beneath, our roots, so far will reach
Programmed to destroy, our perfect soldier
Forever the monster
Our secrets held deep
After the purge
Their silence will keep
Lead them to sorrow
Through taunting cryptic verse
This chorus of pain
Resounding, dark, triumphant
Immolation received near-universal acclaim for their most recent album, 2017’s Atonement, as have Imperial Triumphant for their 2020 breakout album, Alphaville. Multiple generations of top-tier metal will collide for the 2022 tour, giving fans a unique banquet full of metal’s evolution over four decades.
The tour will kick off Feb. 18 in Richmond, Va., and will end on March 19 in New York City. Imperial Triumphant will play until March 13, with Black Anvil taking over from March 15-18. For the tour’s final show in New York City, Immolation and Black Anvil will be joined by Demolition Hammer, Mortician and Funeral Leech.
Check out the full list of 2022 ‘Acts of God’ North American tour dates below and click here to grab tickets.
Immolation 2022 North American Tour Dates:
With IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT and MORTIFERUM
Feb. 18 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry
Feb. 19 - Huntington, W.V. @ V Club
Feb. 20 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger
Feb. 21 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Feb. 22 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Haven
Feb. 24 - Houston, Texas @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
Feb. 25 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
Feb. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Feb. 28 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
March 01 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
March 02 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
March 04 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
March 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
March 06 - Vancouver, B.C. @ The Rickshaw
March 08 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
March 09 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
March 11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
March 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's
March 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Grog Shop
With BLACK ANVIL and MORTIFERUM
March 15 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club
March 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
March 17 - Montréal, Quebec @ Petite Campus
March 18 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Upstairs
With DEMOLITION HAMMER, MORTICIAN, BLACK ANVIL and FUNERAL LEECH
March 19 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Immolation, Acts of God Album Artwork + Track Listing:
1. Abandoned
2. An Act of God
3. The Age of No Light
4. Noose of Thorns
5. Shed the Light
6. Blooded
7. Overtures of the Wicked
8. Immoral Stain
9. Incineration Procession
10. Broken Prey
11. Derelict of Spirit
12. When Halos Burn
13. Let the Darkness In
14. And the Flames Wept
15. Apostle