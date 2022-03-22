If you've been paying attention, you've likely noticed Carcass turning up on some U.S. festival bills this spring. As you might expect, the extreme metal legends are now following that up with a full on U.S. tour set to take place in May.

Carcass will bring their brand of heavy stateside starting May 12 in Austin, Texas at the Oblivion Access festival, kicking off a quick run that will conclude just over two weeks later at the Maryland Deathfest in Baltimore, Maryland on May 27. Joining the band on the run will be Immolation and Creeping Death, who will play select dates throughout the trek. Be sure to check the itinerary below to see who will be providing support.

The new dates come in support of Carcass' latest studio album, Torn Arteries. “I think as our seventh album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically,” says singer bassist Jeff Walker. “You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

This "product of time" will likely see some of the new material when the band hits the stage. Check out all the dates, cities and venues below and be sure to get your tickets to check out Carcass. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (March 25) at 10AM local time at this location.

Carcass 2022 Tour Dates

May 12 - Austin, Texas @ Oblivion Access+

May 14 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Launchpad

May 15 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 101 Toole

May 16 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory

May 17 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

May 20 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

May 21 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Slowdown*

May 22 - Madison, Wis. @ The Majestic

May 23 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Vogue

May 24 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

May 25 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere^

May 26 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium Upstairs^

May 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest

+ No Immolation or Creeping Death

* No Creeping Death

^ No Immolation

