Incubus Announce 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Incubus have announced a short run of 2021 U.S. shows. The new dates will be the band’s first time onstage since December 2019.

Incubus will return to the stage Aug. 31 in Saint Augustine, Fla. and head north until hitting Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 6. The band currently has a month off the road before going to Des Moines, Iowa on Oct. 5, followed by gigs in Wichita, Kansas and Catoosa, Okla. on Oct. 7 and 8, respectively.

Incubus' latest full-length album is 2017's 8, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was their first new album since 2011's If Not Now, When?

Tickets for Incubus’ 2021 gigs will go on sale this Friday (July 16) at 10AM local time. See the full list of shows below and click here to grab tickets.

Incubus 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

08/31 Saint Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

09/01 North Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

09/02 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

09/04 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/05 Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

09/06 Fort Wayne. IN – Foellinger Theatre

10/05 Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

10/07 Wichita, KS – The Cotillion Ballroom

10/08 Catoosa, OK – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino