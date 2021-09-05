Incubus Cancel Shows Over Covid Case

Incubus have been forced to cancel some shows after a member of their touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

The band's scheduled shows today (Sep. 5) in Huber Heights, Ohio and tomorrow (Sep. 6) in Fort Wayne, Indiana are the two dates affected.

Taking to social media to address the postponements, Incubus said:

"To our fans in Ohio and Indiana, we regret to announce that there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Incubus touring party. The safety of our fans, crew, venue staff and band is our top priority, so out of an abundance of caution we are postponing our shows in Huber Heights and Fort Wayne this weekend. We appreciate your love & support throughout these unprecedented times and we’ll keep you posted with more info soon. Much love."

As of yet, Incubus haven't confirmed who in the party has tested positive and whether it is a member of the band. New dates for the postponed shows are yet to be announced.

Recently, Incubus were confirmed as new headliners for Florida's Rebel Rock Festival, replacing Limp Bizkit. Like many events, the festival has been rocked by cancelations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read a statement from Rebel Rock about the adjustments to the festival - which runs Sept. 23-26 - below:

"Thank you to Incubus and their team for stepping up to the plate, filling in as Friday’s Headliner at our inaugural Rebel Rock on such short notice. We have spoken to them and they are stoked to rock out with everyone. Also, a shoutout to We Came As Romans for filling for DevilDriver’s Saturday slot—Dez wants everyone to know that they are 100 percent coming back for you all in 2022. And thank you to Like Machines for jumping in for Light The Torch on Friday. We will be announcing Emmure’s replacement ASAP."

Incubus has a further short run of dates currently set for October which are unaffected by the recent cancellations. Check out those dates in full below:

10/05 - Val Air Ballroom, Des Moines, IA

10/07 - The Cotillion Ballroom, Wichita, KS

10/08 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Catoosa, OK

