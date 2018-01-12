Incubus Do the Dance of Loneliness in ‘Loneliest’ Video

Incubus are back with a new song and video and as you might expect from the title, "Loneliest" shows a more somber side of the group. Check out the video in the player above.

The band teamed up with director Julian Schratter for the black-and-white shot video. The clip is rather simple in style, primarily focusing on dancer Manaho Shimokawa as she effortlessly glides around the screen utilizing a diaphanous wrap to accentuate the beauty of her movements. Incubus' own Brandon Boyd and Mike Einziger also make appearances in the clip, with the shirtless Boyd occasionally engaging with Shimokawa in her dance.

The song itself is one of the more intimate and vulnerable tracks to appear in the band's collection, with the backing mostly consisting of striking keyboard and drum parts. "I'm the loneliest I've ever been tonight," repeats Boyd in the song's chorus, sharing a longing to connect but some concern about the true state of his desire. The track appears on the band's most recent album, 8.

Incubus fans won't have to wait long to see the band onstage again. The group will kick off February with a pair of made-up residency shows at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 2 and 3. From there, it's off to Asia, New Zealand and Australia for shows in the early part of the year before they return stateside in mid-March. The band also has a pair of May festivals on the bill, signing on for Carolina Rebellion and Bottle Rock. See all of their stops here.